These 3 Healthy Habits Are Like Spring Cleaning For Your Gut Microbiome

The overarching stress of "having to work out" actually discourages most people from doing it. Rather than putting so much pressure on it, Sonpal reminds us that "you can get a 20-minute workout at home, every day." No need to worry about getting yourself to the gym or blocking out an hour (or more) on your schedule.

Rather than setting lofty fitness resolutions, Sonpal recommends simply committing to daily movement. Going for a walk, taking a few downward dogs, or playing recreational sports are all effective ways to sneak in exercise.

Since I prefer being guided through my workouts, I'm partial to mindbodygreen's mbg moves series, which highlights different trainers teaching super effective workouts—with everything from HIIT to Pilates and even dance cardio.