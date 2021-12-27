Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

So far this month, we've brought you a no-weight arm workout, an equipment-free leg routine, and a standing abs sequence—all with elements of dance sprinkled throughout. Now, let's close out the year with this lively eight-minute dance break.

This routine is inspired by the type of workouts we do at Forward_Space—a hybrid of movement that combines cardio, dance, athletic training, and moving meditation. It's a way for you to move your body around, change up the energy, and have fun.

Everything we do in the workout will repeat over and over again, so you can follow along with a little bit of ease. But, of course, we'll put effort into it as well, to get your heart rate up.

Allow your body to move intuitively throughout these eight minutes—let loose and enjoy yourself. You can do this morning, noon, or night—whenever you need a dance break. Trust us, it will do wonders, both mentally and physically.

Now, jump on up and dance along with us!

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.