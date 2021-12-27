 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
An 8-Minute Dance Break Workout To Carry You Into 2022

An 8-Minute Dance Break Workout To Carry You Into 2022

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Fitness Instructors By Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
dancing workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele

December 27, 2021 — 11:01 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

So far this month, we've brought you a no-weight arm workout, an equipment-free leg routine, and a standing abs sequence—all with elements of dance sprinkled throughout. Now, let's close out the year with this lively eight-minute dance break.

This routine is inspired by the type of workouts we do at Forward_Space—a hybrid of movement that combines cardio, dance, athletic training, and moving meditation. It's a way for you to move your body around, change up the energy, and have fun.

Everything we do in the workout will repeat over and over again, so you can follow along with a little bit of ease. But, of course, we'll put effort into it as well, to get your heart rate up.

Allow your body to move intuitively throughout these eight minutes—let loose and enjoy yourself. You can do this morning, noon, or night—whenever you need a dance break. Trust us, it will do wonders, both mentally and physically.

Now, jump on up and dance along with us!

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 8 minutes
  • Equipment: None
  • Instructions: Follow along with the dance routine in the video above. Move your way through each movement, as instructed. Feel free to loop the video as many times as you'd like for a longer routine.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley Fitness Instructors
Rachel Warren is the VP of Instructor Operations, Training and Development at FORWARD__Space, as well as a Founding Team Member and Instructor. Since her 2008 arrival to New York City,...

More On This Topic

Routines

Bored With Simple Squats? Work Glutes & Inner Thighs With This Spicy Variation

Sarah Regan
Bored With Simple Squats? Work Glutes & Inner Thighs With This Spicy Variation
Recovery

A Stretching & Acupressure Routine To Help Get Your Chi Flowing

Kaita Mrazek, RYT-200 & Bonnie Crotzer, RYT-200
A Stretching & Acupressure Routine To Help Get Your Chi Flowing
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles In Your Self-Care Routine

Kami McBride
A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles In Your Self-Care Routine
Integrative Health

Health Experts Love This Potent, Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Health Experts Love This Potent, Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement
Integrative Health

FYI: You Probably Need More Omega-3s Per Day Than You're Getting

Lindsay Boyers
FYI: You Probably Need More Omega-3s Per Day Than You're Getting
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Got A New Piercing Recently? You Should Look Out For This Side Effect

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Got A New Piercing Recently? You Should Look Out For This Side Effect
Integrative Health

The 4 Gut Health Mistakes Experts Want You To Leave Behind In 2022

Olivia Giacomo
The 4 Gut Health Mistakes Experts Want You To Leave Behind In 2022
Integrative Health

6 Amazing Things That Happen When You Take Omega-3 Supplements

Korin Miller
6 Amazing Things That Happen When You Take Omega-3 Supplements
Beauty

The 3 Biggest Mistakes This Celebrity Esthetician Sees All The Time

Alexandra Engler
The 3 Biggest Mistakes This Celebrity Esthetician Sees All The Time
Integrative Health

When Is The Best Time Of Day To Take Your Fish Oil Supplement?

Lindsay Boyers
When Is The Best Time Of Day To Take Your Fish Oil Supplement?
Food Trends

All The Buzzy Terms To Know When Choosing Wine (& What They Even Mean)

Eliza Sullivan
All The Buzzy Terms To Know When Choosing Wine (& What They Even Mean)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quick-dance-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!