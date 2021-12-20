Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

We all know how important core-focused workouts are for your overall strength and stability. But when it comes to cranking out an abs workout, we don't always feel like grabbing a mat and hitting floor. That's one of the many reasons we created this convenient and lively standing abs workout.

You can do the entire core-energizing routine in under 8 minutes, without getting on the ground. Not only is it convenient, but it's also a great way to shake up your usual abs workout. And, in true Forward_Space fashion, we're going to dance our way through the whole thing.

So whether you need a quick movement break, or you want to tack an extra abs challenge onto your upper body or leg work—give this vibrant routine a try.

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.