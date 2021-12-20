This 8-Minute Standing Abs Workout Feels Like A Full-On Dance Party
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.
We all know how important core-focused workouts are for your overall strength and stability. But when it comes to cranking out an abs workout, we don't always feel like grabbing a mat and hitting floor. That's one of the many reasons we created this convenient and lively standing abs workout.
You can do the entire core-energizing routine in under 8 minutes, without getting on the ground. Not only is it convenient, but it's also a great way to shake up your usual abs workout. And, in true Forward_Space fashion, we're going to dance our way through the whole thing.
So whether you need a quick movement break, or you want to tack an extra abs challenge onto your upper body or leg work—give this vibrant routine a try.
Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.
Workout Summary
- Time: 8 minutes
- Equipment: None
- Instructions: Find demonstrations of each individual dance move & exercise below. Follow along with the video for choreography and timing.
Single-Single Double
- Start in a standing position, with your hands at your sides.
- Engage your lower abs to lift your right knee towards your chest. At the same time, bring both hands to touch underneath your bent knee.
- Lower your foot back to the ground as you lift your hands overhead. Repeat on the opposite side.
- Repeat once on each side, then complete two reps on each side, one after the other.
Oblique Twist
- Start in a standing position, with feet hip-width apart.
- Kick your right leg forward as you twist your arms to the right, engaging your obliques.
- Repeat on the opposite side.
Knee-To-Elbow Sweep
- Start in a standing position, with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.
- Bend your right knee, and engage your right oblique to lift it towards the right side of your body.
- At the same time, bend your right arm, bringing your right elbow to meet your knee.
- Complete 3 reps, then bring your right foot back down to the ground, and bend to the side, reaching your right hand towards your right foot.
- Repeat as indicated, before switching to the opposite side.
Lunge + Upper Body Twist
- Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Extend your arms straight out to the sides.
- Bend your left leg, and engage your abs to bring your knee towards your chest.
- At the same time, twist your right arm across your body, to the left side.
- Bring your arms back to start as you bring your left foot down behind you, into a high lunge.
- Repeat as indicated before switching to the opposite side.
Lunge + Knee-To-Chest
- Start in a high lunge position, with your left leg back. Bring your hands behind your head, with your elbows bent, and pointing out.
- Engage your lower abs to bring your left knee towards your chest, and tuck your pelvis, bringing your chest towards your knee. With control, return back to start.
- Repeat as indicated before switching sides.
