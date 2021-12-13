Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

Leg workouts don't have to be just lunges and squats with dumbbells or barbells. You can get a fantastic leg workout with just your own bodyweight—and a bit of dance-inspired pizazz.

That's why we put together this 8-minute no equipment leg routine, which also challenges your hamstrings, and every part of your glutes. Inspired by the workouts we do at our studio, Forward_Space, this routine is all about combining dance, wellness, and sweat.

This quick workout is perfect to give your legs a little extra attention, and to elevate your mood. Break it out any time you need a few minutes of movement—morning, noon, or night.

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.