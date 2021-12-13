 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
An 8-Minute No Equipment Leg Workout You Can Do Anywhere, Anytime

An 8-Minute No Equipment Leg Workout You Can Do Anywhere, Anytime

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Fitness Instructors By Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
dance leg workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele

December 13, 2021 — 11:04 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley.

Leg workouts don't have to be just lunges and squats with dumbbells or barbells. You can get a fantastic leg workout with just your own bodyweight—and a bit of dance-inspired pizazz.

That's why we put together this 8-minute no equipment leg routine, which also challenges your hamstrings, and every part of your glutes. Inspired by the workouts we do at our studio, Forward_Space, this routine is all about combining dance, wellness, and sweat.

This quick workout is perfect to give your legs a little extra attention, and to elevate your mood. Break it out any time you need a few minutes of movement—morning, noon, or night.

Your 4-week challenge: Let's dance our way to 2022! This month, we're sharing four different dance-centric routines you can do from home—each one targeting a different area of your body. We encourage you to make these fun routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can—but aim for at least two to three times a week.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 8 minutes
  • Equipment: None
  • Instructions: Find demonstrations of each individual dance move & exercise below. Follow along with the video for choreography and timing.
Advertisement

Kick Back + Arm Reach

kick back

Image by mbg creative

  1. From a wide stance, start moving from side to side—alternate tapping your feet as you go.
  2. Then as you lean to the right side, bend your left knee, and bring it behind you. Repeat on the opposite side.
  3. Add your arms, stretching your left arm into the air as your right hand reaches behind for your foot.
  4. Continue alternating arms and legs.

Squat + Lateral Leg Lift

squat to lateral lift

Image by mbg creative

  1. From a standing position, sit your hips back and lower down into a squat, bringing your hands together in front of your chest. Keep your chest proud and your core engaged.
  2. Engage your glutes to come back up to start, and immediately lift your right leg to the side, as you bring your hands out wide for balance.
  3. Sit back into your squat and repeat the movement, alternating legs each time.

Lateral Leg Lift Pulse

lateral leg lift pulse

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start with your right foot grounding into the floor, and your left leg lifting up. Extend your right arm out for balance.
  2. Engage the side of your glutes to pulse your left leg up.
  3. Continue for as long as indicated. Repeat on the opposite side.

Squat + Brush Back Arabesque

squat brush back arabesque

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a wide stance, with feet wider than shoulder-width apart.
  2. Sit your hips back and lower into a squat. Engage your core, and keep your chest proud.
  3. As you engage your glutes and come back up to start, sweep your left leg behind your body, pointing your toe to the back wall.
  4. Bring your left foot down to the ground, and lower back into a squat.
  5. Repeat the movement, alternating legs each time.

Squats

squats

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a wide stance, with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart.
  2. Sit your hips back and lower down into a squat position. Keep your core engaged and your chest proud.
  3. Engage your glutes to come back up to start. Repeat as indicated.

Squat Pulse + Heel Lift

squat pulse heel lift

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a wide squat position, with your feet farther than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed out.
  2. Sit your hips back and lower down until your thighs are nearly parallel with the ground.
  3. Lift your left heel, coming onto your toes. Pulse your body up and down slightly.
  4. Continue as indicated, then repeat on the opposite side.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley Fitness Instructors
Rachel Warren is the VP of Instructor Operations, Training and Development at FORWARD__Space, as well as a Founding Team Member and Instructor. Since her 2008 arrival to New York City,...

More On This Topic

Routines

A Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation That Will Work Your Whole Body

Sarah Regan
A Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation That Will Work Your Whole Body
Routines

A Jazzy 8-Minute Arm Workout You Can Do With Just Bodyweight

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
A Jazzy 8-Minute Arm Workout You Can Do With Just Bodyweight
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Beauty

If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component

Alexandra Engler
If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component
Personal Growth

Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way

Ev'Yan Whitney
Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week To Find Your Kindred Spirit

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week To Find Your Kindred Spirit
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is My Go-To Smoothie To Help Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is My Go-To Smoothie To Help Restore Collagen
Beauty

3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore

Jamie Schneider
3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore
Beauty

I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture
Mental Health

Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake

Olivia Giacomo
Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake
Love

How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You

Sarah Regan
How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You
Beauty

This Skin Care Essential Is Like An Invisible Shield Of Hydration

Jamie Schneider
This Skin Care Essential Is Like An Invisible Shield Of Hydration
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/no-equipment-leg-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!