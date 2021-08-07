Different squat variations can target different muscles, incorporate cardio, and ultimately keep things interesting. As fitness instructor Mindy Lai tells mbg, they all fall under the squat category because they work the same large muscle group, but work slightly different parts of the muscles. For example, a wide squat will work your hip's rotation muscles more than a normal squat.

Here, we've rounded up 12 versions that suit different fitness goals and needs, to get you started.