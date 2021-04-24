Aside from the obvious benefit of squats working your glutes and quads, with the proper form, you're also engaging your abdominal muscles. With the addition of jumps and heel clicks, you're incorporating cardio into your strength training, as well as strengthening those ankles.

So if you're looking to get your blood pumping, tone up the legs and glutes, and have fun while you do it—be sure to include this simple move on your next leg day, or whenever you want a quick, lower-body workout.