mindbodygreen

Routines
How To Do Split Squats Properly & Fire Up Your Lower Body

How To Do Split Squats Properly & Fire Up Your Lower Body

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Dino Malvone

Image by mbg Creative

July 16, 2021 — 11:11 AM

If you're looking for a simple move that's sure to work your glutes and quads, you'll definitely want to try split squats. Split squats fire up your lower body, don't require any equipment (unless you want to level-up the challenge), and you can modify the exercise to meet your needs. Here's how to do this move properly—plus tips, modifications, and the benefits—according to NASM-certified personal trainer BB Arrington, CPT (demonstrated below by fitness instructor Dino Malvone).

How to do split squats:

Dino Malvone - Box Lunge

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start in a standing position, then step your left leg behind you. This is your starting position.
  2. Hinge slightly at your hips, bend your knees, and lower down. Keep your back heel up and your front heel down. Engage your glutes and quads to come back up to start.
  3. That's one rep. Complete 10, then repeat on the right side. 
Advertisement

Form tips:

  • Placing the front foot on a slightly elevated surface while the back ball of foot remains on the floor will allow more depth and range of motion in the front hip and glute, Arrington says.
  • Placing the heel of the front foot on a slightly elevated surface while the back foot and front toes remain on the floor, according to Arrington, will give you more depth and range of motion to challenge your front quad more.
  • Placing the ball of your foot on the bag leg on a slightly elevated surface brings more attention to the back leg's quad.
  • Be sure to push the front knee forward tracking in line with the toes.

Modifications & variations:

If you feel this move in your lower back, double check that you are truly bending your back leg a lot and double check that your stance isn't too wide, Arrington says.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

To level-up this move, Arrington recommends holding the bottom position for two or three counts—which also emphasizes the eccentric (lengthening) portion of the exercise. What's more, holding a weight in your hand, on the same side as your back leg, can also make this more challenging.

There are a number of split squat variations, but one of the most popular is the Bulgarian split squat. This exercise involves elevating your back foot, on a raised surface (demonstrated below by Arrington). As mentioned, this variation can help emphasize activation in your back quad.

Bulgarian split squat

Image by mbg creative

Advertisement

What are the benefits?

As Arrington explains, split squats have a lot of benefits, namely working your quads and glutes. They're also a good way to replicate the hip and knee flexion of the bottom position of a squat, she adds.

And because they're a unilateral (one-sided) move, you'll need adequate balance. Tapping into your core will help maintain that stability—so not only does this exercise test your balance, but also your core strength.

The bottom line is, split squats don't require any equipment, they're beginner friendly, and you can make them more challenging if you so desire. In just a few minutes, your quads and glutes are sure to feel the burn, so make sure you don't miss out on this move next time you hit the gym.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Quick Workout Uses A Trainer's Genius Trick To Build Next-Level Strength

BB Arrington, CPT
This Quick Workout Uses A Trainer's Genius Trick To Build Next-Level Strength
Routines

Want Stronger Glutes, Quads & Inner Thighs? Start With This Dynamic Exercise

Sarah Regan
Want Stronger Glutes, Quads & Inner Thighs? Start With This Dynamic Exercise
Home

Just Looking At This Tranquil California Home Will Make You Feel Instantly Calm

Emma Loewe
Just Looking At This Tranquil California Home Will Make You Feel Instantly Calm
Off-the-Grid

We're Getting "Plastic Free July" All Wrong: What To Do Instead

Emma Loewe
We're Getting "Plastic Free July" All Wrong: What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Carb Can Have A+ Benefits For Your Heart Health

Sarah Regan
This Type Of Carb Can Have A+ Benefits For Your Heart Health
Functional Food

I'm An MD & This Is The Common Pantry Staple I Recommend For Constipation

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
I'm An MD & This Is The Common Pantry Staple I Recommend For Constipation
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Mediterranean-Inspired Breakfast Is Packed With Veggies (And So Delicious)

Eliza Sullivan
This Mediterranean-Inspired Breakfast Is Packed With Veggies (And So Delicious)
Travel

Traveling Again? Peep This Functional MD's Jet-Lag-Fighting Checklist

Emma Loewe
Traveling Again? Peep This Functional MD's Jet-Lag-Fighting Checklist
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Figure Out How Well You're Actually Sleeping At Night

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Figure Out How Well You're Actually Sleeping At Night
Recipes

This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passionfruit Pudding Is Packed With Protein

Eliza Sullivan
This 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Passionfruit Pudding Is Packed With Protein
Beauty

Wait, You’re Supposed To Wash Your Hair Ties? Here’s Why + How Often

Jamie Schneider
Wait, You’re Supposed To Wash Your Hair Ties? Here’s Why + How Often
Integrative Health

I’m A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is How I Balance My Blood Sugar After A Meal

Olivia Giacomo
I’m A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is How I Balance My Blood Sugar After A Meal
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/split-squat

Your article and new folder have been saved!