As Arrington explains, split squats have a lot of benefits, namely working your quads and glutes. They're also a good way to replicate the hip and knee flexion of the bottom position of a squat, she adds.

And because they're a unilateral (one-sided) move, you'll need adequate balance. Tapping into your core will help maintain that stability—so not only does this exercise test your balance, but also your core strength.

The bottom line is, split squats don't require any equipment, they're beginner friendly, and you can make them more challenging if you so desire. In just a few minutes, your quads and glutes are sure to feel the burn, so make sure you don't miss out on this move next time you hit the gym.