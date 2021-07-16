To level-up this move, Arrington recommends holding the bottom position for two or three counts—which also emphasizes the eccentric (lengthening) portion of the exercise. What's more, holding a weight in your hand, on the same side as your back leg, can also make this more challenging.

There are a number of split squat variations, but one of the most popular is the Bulgarian split squat. This exercise involves elevating your back foot, on a raised surface (demonstrated below by Arrington). As mentioned, this variation can help emphasize activation in your back quad.