Eccentric exercise is not, as it may sound, an unconventional type of workout (although, those are great, too). It actually describes the lengthening portion of a strength training movement. Whereas the shortening phase is concentric exercise. (Think: the lifting or lowering of your arm in a biceps curl.)

While both phases, or types, of exercise are valuable, most people tend to pay less attention to eccentric movement (be honest: You've let your arm drop at the end of a biceps curl rep)—which can lead to injury. To better understand the benefits and potential risks of improper eccentric muscle contraction, mbg reached out to a fitness trainers and physical therapists.