Certified Fitness Trainer

Danielle Gray is the founder of Train Like A Gymnast, a Wilhelmina fitness model, aerialist, speaker, and multi-passionate entrepreneur,. She is also a NASM-certified personal trainer with specialties in bodyweight training, nutrition, kettlebells, pre and post natal exercise. Prior to graduating from the University of Southern California, she was a former Junior Olympic gymnast, judge and coach, which is partly what inspired her to help formerly competitive athletes train like a gymnast and feel like themselves again.