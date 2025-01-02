How to: Start on one knee with the other leg straight out in front of you with toes pointed toward the ceiling. (You may put your foot and hands against a wall for balance as well as an extra stretch.) Keep the back flat or arched as you push your hips back and hinge your chest forward. Think of lengthening forward versus rounding down. Imagine a string pulling your chest toward the wall in front of you. Then, bring the front leg across the body for an outer hamstring stretch. Hold for a minute in each position. Repeat on other side.