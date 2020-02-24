You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy

If you clicked on this article, chances are you’re already a smart mover with a physical practice of some kind. Maybe you feel pretty good most of the time, but perhaps you also have some places that chronically feel a little tight. Whether due to previous injury or habitual movement patterns, certain parts of your body can feel tough, hardened, or even dry. And stretch as you might, you just can’t get those chronic areas to change!

For our whole lives, the dominating stretch paradigm has taught us to go to our edge, then try to go farther. But here’s the deal: Our concept of stretching may be outdated.

Those popular words of encouragement (“Relax when you stretch!” and “farther is better!”) could actually be causing us damage. Turns out, passive, static stretching is not all that effective to change the hard, tight places, and you may even be over-stretching. Studies have recently been infiltrating the athletic arena, encouraging folks to hold their horses on the static stretches.

“There is a neuromuscular inhibitory response to static stretching,” Malachy McHugh, the director of research at the Nicholas Institute of Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told the New York Times. “The straining muscle becomes less responsive and stays weakened for up to 30 minutes after stretching, which is not how an athlete wants to begin a workout.”