A tight hamstring can elicit a variety of sounds—and none of them are good. From groans, to moans, to all-out “Owww’s,” needless to say hamstring tightness is pretty painful.

But aside from a wince-inducing sensation, what exactly is hamstring tightness? And more importantly, what can you do about it? Here, we take a look at this common phenomenon that can affect pretty much everyone—from runners to HIIT enthusiasts to yoga devotees and even folks who aren’t all that active. We’ll explain what’s going on in your body when you experience hamstring tightness and give six simple stretches you can do to feel better ASAP.

Read on and get ready for happier hammies.