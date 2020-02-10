 Skip to content

Stretch It Out: Here Are 4 More Exercises For Sciatica Pain Relief

Morgan Sutherland, LMT
Sciatica is more than just a literal pain in the butt (and back and legs). When it strikes, it can cause misery and debilitating pain, instantly putting a damper on your life.

The sciatic nerve runs right through the piriformis, a tiny but powerful muscle deep in your glutes that helps laterally rotate your hips. If it gets too tight, it can impact the sciatic nerve that runs through or under it, causing tremendous pain, tingling, and numbness in your lower extremities.

If you find yourself the victim of sciatica, and you've already practiced some of our helpful yoga poses, try these four more stretches to bring you some much needed relief.

1. Cobra Pose

Laying on your stomach, spread both hands flat on the floor under your shoulders, hugging elbows in.

Pressing your lower body into the earth, inhale and begin lifting your torso. Drop your shoulders away from your ears, lift through the chest, and send your gaze upward.

Relax the lower back and keep the back of the neck long.

Hold the stretch for 8 to 10 breaths.

2. Pigeon Pose

Start in Downward-Facing Dog pose with your feet together.

Draw your right knee forward and turn it out to the right so your right leg is bent and your left leg is extended straight behind you. Slowly lower both legs.

Hold the position for eight to ten breaths, then switch to the other side.

3. Seated Hip Stretch

While in a seated position, cross your right leg over your straightened left leg.

Hug your right knee with your left arm, making sure to keep your back straight.

Hold this stretch for 30 to 60 seconds, and then repeat on the opposite side.

4. Self-Trigger Point Therapy

Performing self trigger-point therapy using a lacrosse or tennis ball can be very effective at delivering sciatica pain relief.

All you have to do is find a painful spot in the glutes, place the ball at that location and then relax your body into the ball.

Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds or until you notice a significant reduction in pain. Move to the next painful spot. The total time spent on this exercise should be between 5 to 10 minutes.

