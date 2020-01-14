Sciatica—that searing pain, tingling, or numbness that shoots from your lower back down the back of one leg—is not a condition but rather a symptom of an underlying one.

You have two sciatic nerves that run from the base of your spine, down through the buttocks, underneath the piriformis (a key external hip rotator), down the back of your thighs, and all the way into your heels and soles of your feet. Sciatica refers to tenderness or compression of the sciatic nerve.

The first thing to do if you experience this type of pain is to visit a doctor to determine the cause of sciatica in your specific case. If the root cause is one of the two most common—a herniated disc or tight hips, specifically tight external hip rotators, the following five yoga poses can offer some relief.

All these poses are reclining, so you can do them first thing in the morning and last thing at night to take pressure off your sciatic nerve and ease the discomfort. Please be careful not to move in any way that causes pain or aggravates your underlying issue. Always listen to your body; it's giving you messages all the time, and sometimes they're not so subtle.