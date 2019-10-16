To treat low back pain, a combination of strength training, flexibility training, and aerobic exercise is likely the most effective method, according to research, and these D.C.-created and approved routines are available on BackForever. In the program, "we teach you a few simple concepts that apply to any movement, situation, or activity and sport you can think of, plus some basic exercises to build up tone and support for your spine," says James. "All are simple bodyweight exercises you can do at home."

For back pain prevention no matter how strong or fit you feel right now, James suggests keeping these two things in mind:

1. Adopt changes to the way you move and carry yourself. "One of the first things I have to teach people is how to use their glutes when they move," says James. "There's a term called gluteal amnesia: When you sit on your butt all day, you lose tone in the muscles, and your brain loses connection neurologically with those muscles. You end up doing movements, like getting out of your chair, with only part of the muscles that you're supposed to engage, for instance, when you put your hands on your thighs to get out of the chair." Learning how to move while keeping your spine neutral is another big one: If you're bending forward, hinge at your hips instead of rounding your back.

2. Build up a base level of strength and tone in the muscles that support your spine. "Balance in the muscles of the core is just as important as strength. We like to work on our abdominals—the front of the core—to the neglect of the lateral and back of the core," says James. "Studies show that that's worse than being overall weak because it places a significant amount of stress on specific parts of the spine. Think of it as a bicycle wheel: If only some of the spokes had tension on them, eventually the wheel would collapse. You have to have equal support on all sides in order to prevent long-term damage." With core exercises, work the sides of your core, your back, and the abdominal wall in spine-healthy ways to achieve balance.

Actively working on these things—how you move, plus the strength and stability of your core—can go a long way in helping you avoid back pain and problems later on. Adulting already gives us enough to worry about as it is.