Above all, downward dog is a tremendous stretch for both the hamstrings and the calves. It also tones your arms and legs, and strengthens your wrists, low back, and even the Achilles tendon.

If you have back pain, the spine lengthening effects of down dog can definitely be beneficial. Plus, it may even help with tension headaches, as it allows you to relax the head and neck. You'll also be sure to feel the full-body circulation that comes with this pose.

You're likely to do this pose in the next Vinyasa class you do—and multiple times—as it's used throughout many yoga flows. Because it makes frequent appearances, it's a good idea to get this pose right—and with these tips, you'll be golden.