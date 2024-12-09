Advertisement
I Swear By This Device To Stop Knee & Back Pain In Less Than 5 Minutes
At least 80% of people in the U.S. will experience back pain in their lives—and I'm an unfortunate member of the club thanks to years of spin class with improper form. I've tried countless methods to alleviate pain: morning stretches, PEMF infrared mats, massage guns, and even cold plunge tubs. Yet none have delivered the same immediate relief as the Kineon Move+ Pro Led & Laser.
The near-infrared laser uses targeted red light lasers to reduce inflammation, which alleviates pain and supports a faster recovery. I've been using this portable laser consistently for more than six months to cure lower-back pain and knee aches—and I even traveled with it to Hawaii. Here's why even my parents decided to invest in a Kineon device.
How does Kineon work?
Unlike your typical red light devices—which only use LED light—the Kineon also uses laser light to ensure deeper penetration into tissue. So not only do each of the device's modules have eight deep red light LEDs (660nm wavelength), but they also have 10 near-infrared lasers (808nm).
While both are technically red light, research shows your body reacts differently to red and near-infrared light wavelengths1. Traditional red light boosts circulation to treat localized inflammation near the skin's surface, while infrared lasers promote healing deeper within the joint by penetrating up to 6 cm below the skin.
It's easy to be dubious of low-level light therapy (LLLT), but it's been used to treat arthritis, chronic back pain, and carpal tunnel syndrome2 for more than 20 years. What's more, a 2019 systematic review3 found moderate evidence to confirm LLLT can offer moderate improvement in function for those with chronic low-back pain.
Historically you'd needed to go to a treatment center for LLLT, but Kineon brings the benefits right to your home. And while it's easy to be skeptical about the strength compared to an office treatment, I've felt the difference of using a Kineon Move+ Pro Led & Laser firsthand.
How I use the Kineon
Kineon initially developed the Move+ Pro Led & Laser to treat knee pain (and it was even called the Knee+). The brand's CEO, Forrest Smith, dealt with chronic knee pain due to an MCL tear. By 2020, he began prototyping the device—and quickly pivoted the laser to work on all parts of the body.
Initially, the Kineon launched on Indiegogo, where it raised $1,000,000 to officially begin production. Now the Kineon is available to anyone with $499 to spare (and here's why I don't think that's an absurd price).
My first time using the Kineon Move+ Pro Led & Laser was at a Wellness Showcase. As someone who deals with sometimes debilitating back pain—the kind that makes you lie down on your office floor—I was immediately drawn to the red light.
I undid the device's strap and use pressure to wedge the laser between my back and the couch. The brand's spokesperson warned that not everyone would immediately feel the difference, instead requiring consistent treatment to notice an impact.
Luckily, I fell into the first category. Within minutes, the tension in my lower back melted away. My body felt looser and lighter, as if I'd just gotten a Swedish massage.
I was lucky enough to receive a sample of the device just a month later, and it quickly became a go-to in my recovery routine. When I feel my muscles starting to stiffen, I immediately pull out my Kineon and do a quick 10-minute treatment.
Where you can use the Kineon
Almost six months later, the device has became a savior for daily aches and pains. When I slept wrong on my neck, the Kineon came through. When a 12-hour flight made my lower back ache, the Kineon came through. When the Vitruvian Weightlifting Machine made all my muscles ache, the Kineon came through.
In fact, I even insisted my parents in their mid-50s use the device when I was home. Although the battery packs a whopping 24 sessions per charge, I found my Kineon was dead at least a few times during my 10-day visit. That's how much they used it (and yes, they did get their own).
Here's everywhere I've tested the device:
- Lower back
- Neck
- Shoulders
- Knee
- Ankle
- Feet
- Wrist
The takeaway
If you're one of the 80% of people who deal with back pain, then I can't recommend the Kineon Move+ Pro Led & Laser enough. The fast-acting treatment works from within to reduce inflammation and speed up recovery—so you spend less time aching and more time moving.
