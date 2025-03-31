I Found The Best Infrared Mats To Slow Down Aging & Boost Energy

The easiest way to think of an infrared mat is like an open infrared sauna. Both use thermal light to penetrate human tissue, cells, and organs more easily than conventional heat, per Butner.

Yet where an infrared sauna releases infrared light from all angles, a mat will only warm one side of the body at a time. You'll still feel the mat's warming sensation, but it won't be nearly as intense as a sauna or even an infrared sauna blanket.

That being said, both still trigger the detoxification process—though you'll likely need to spend more time on the mat to unlock similar benefits.

It's worth noting most infrared mats typically come with PEMF or Pulsed Electromagnetic Field technology. Studied by NASA, this technology sends electromagnetic waves through your body to recharge your cells.

Research shows PEMF speeds up nerve tissue growth and repair, which makes it beneficial for inflammation, improved tissue regeneration, sleep issues, and energy fatigue.