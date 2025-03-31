I Found The Best Infrared Mats To Slow Down Aging & Boost Energy
These portable mats use infrared light to heat your body from within. This means your body can be exposed to this type of heat for longer periods of time, "allowing for a more intense sweat and longer durations of detoxification time," per board-certified naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist Lana Butner, N.D.
When our editors use their infrared PEMF mats, they typically see a boost in their heart rate variability, an improvement in sleep scores, and and overall bump in energy.
So what's the deal with these longevity boosting mats? Below, I break down the benefits of using an infrared mat, along with tester feedback on our favorite infrared mats on the market.
- Editor favorite: Bon Charge PEMF Mat
- Expert’s pick: HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat
- Best portable infrared mat: Heat Healer Compact PEMF Energy Mat
- Best budget infrared mat: PHYMAT Life 5-Gems Infrared Mat
What is an infrared mat?
What is an infrared mat?
The easiest way to think of an infrared mat is like an open infrared sauna. Both use thermal light to penetrate human tissue, cells, and organs more easily than conventional heat, per Butner.
Yet where an infrared sauna releases infrared light from all angles, a mat will only warm one side of the body at a time. You'll still feel the mat's warming sensation, but it won't be nearly as intense as a sauna or even an infrared sauna blanket.
That being said, both still trigger the detoxification process—though you'll likely need to spend more time on the mat to unlock similar benefits.
It's worth noting most infrared mats typically come with PEMF or Pulsed Electromagnetic Field technology. Studied by NASA, this technology sends electromagnetic waves through your body to recharge your cells.
Research shows PEMF speeds up nerve tissue growth and repair, which makes it beneficial for inflammation, improved tissue regeneration, sleep issues, and energy fatigue.
The benefits of infrared mats
The benefits of infrared mats
Here's what to expect after adding an infrared mat to your routine:
- Detoxification: While reaching a lower temperature than a traditional sauna, infrared heat can help us sweat out toxins and generate hormesis, a type of temporary stress that can actually have a positive impact on our overall health. With most infrared mats, you can control the heat your body receives without changing the temperature of the air around you.
- Reduce inflammation: As Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, explains, far infrared waves can travel well over 2 inches below the skin to heal injury and reduce inflammation. "A big part of the game plan when seeking longevity is keeping inflammation down," says Bonney. "Since infrared therapy improves circulation in the skin, it helps promote healing by bringing oxygen and nutrients to injured tissues."
- Infrared mats are small and often portable: Another perk of using a mat for infrared therapy is its small footprint. "An infrared mat looks like a yoga mat, and it's easy to use and effective," says Bonney. "It's super convenient—just find some floor space and lie down on it!" Some models are even foldable and portable, so you can take your infrared therapy to go.
- Infrared mats are an upfront investment for long-term use: As you'll see, these mats can be expensive. But if you're someone who frequents the spa for similar treatments, spending the money on an infrared mat up front may end up saving you money in the long run.
What to consider before buying
What to consider before buying
Be mindful of these potential downsides:
- More air, less sweat: Lying on an infrared mat can certainly encourage a sweat, but you'll likely sweat less than if you were in an enclosed space (more on this from Butner below). That said, you will still sweat enough that you'll want to cover your mat with a towel or protective cover to keep it free from bacteria.
- Price for features: These mats can get expensive—and almost every model out there includes crystals and semi-precious stones. If crystals aren't your thing, you might find the added cost unnecessary.
- Not all infrared mats are portable: While some of the infrared mats we've featured below are designed for travel, the more elaborate models can be stiff and quite heavy. If you're not able to easily move or fold the mat, you'll want to be mindful of the space it will take up.
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Infrared PEMF Mat by Bon Charge
- Size
- 78.4" L x 31.5" W
- Stones
- Crystals and Semi- Precious Gemstones
- Weight
- 42 pounds
- PEMF Settings
- 1-30Hz
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Red & near-infrared light
Warms up quickly to max temperature
Widest PEMF Hz range on list
XL size suits wide range of bodies
Generous return period & warranty
Cons
Not super portable
Sturdy construction doesn't bed easily (for use in chairs + sofa)
Bon Charge should be on every biohacker's radar. The brand creates red light products with an emphasis on reducing EMF exposure. I'm a huge fan of the brand's infrared sauna blanket—and the PEMF mat is no exception.
Why I picked it:
Similar to HigherDose and Phyat, this PEMF mat has four layers of technology, including a lab-grade PEMF oscillating system, semi-precious stones, and two types of red light (660m red and 850nm near infrared light).
We love that Bon Charge adds a layer of high density mesh to increase the intensity of the PEMF waves—which start as just 1 Hz for deep sleep and increase to 30 Hz for meditation. The mat warms up quickly to 176 degrees Fahrenheit, and our tester says the infrared heat made her start sweating within 10 minutes.
My HRV jumped up 10 points overnight the first time I used the PEMF mat (proving grounding energy might not be so woo-woo after all). I love using the infrared heat after a workout but ahead of bedtime to help put my body in a restorative place.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
HigherDOSE Infrared PEMF Mat
- Size
- 29" W x 73" L
- Stones
- Amethyst, Tourmaline
- Weight
- 43 pounds
- PEMF Settings
- 4 levels of Hz Frequency (3Hz-23Hz)
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Very high quality, durable, and well-made
Immediate and long term benefits
Crystals for added relaxation benefits
Expert-approved
Cons
Very heavy
Not very portable
HigherDose is a well-known brand in the infrared sauna space, with luxurious brick-and-mortar sauna locations and a line of quality at-home products. Recommended by Butner, this high-tech PEMF mat has all the bells and whistles, and it's a favorite of our staff as well.
Why I picked it:
As the name implies, this mat combines healing infrared heat and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy. Recemt research suggests that the electromagnetic pulses from PEMF devices can help repair and improve cellular function2. This therapy is frequently used by practitioners to treat pain by reducing inflammation.
The top layer of the HigherDose mat contains the PEMF energy. You can use the attached console to adjust the frequency between four options, depending on your goals (such as relaxation or stimulation).
This layer sits atop a non-VOC polyurethane leather material that’s durable and easy to clean. Below, there is a layer of low-EMF far infrared heat, which is also adjustable (up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit) on the console.
The infrared layer is followed by a layer of clay, charcoal, and a magnetic strip that work together to evenly distribute heat and improve circulation. Lastly, the bottom layer contains 20 pounds of amethyst and tourmaline, which aim to enhance the benefits of the infrared heat and promote balance.
Reviews:
Our senior commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, is a huge fan of the PEMF mat for post-workout recovery and stress relief. Find out why in her full review (which includes an exclusive discount).
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Heat Healer Compact PEMF Energy Mat
- Size
- 40" L x 20" W
- Stones
- black tourmaline and clear quartz
- Weight
- 12 pounds
- PEMF Settings
- 1Hz to 30Hz
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Compact size fits on office chair, couch, etc.
Great for multitasking
Portable and easy to store
Wide range of PEMF frequencies
Cons
Some may prefer the larger, full-body size
Best known for its cult-favorite infrared sauna blanket, Heat Healer brings the same level of quality to its Compact PEMF Energy Mat. It’s our editor’s favorite portable option for combining PEMF and infrared therapy when short on space or time.
Why I picked it:
Our only real qualm when it comes to infrared PEMF mats is that they are quite large and very heavy. That’s why Heat Healer’s Compact PEMF Energy Mat stands out.
This portable mat merges far infrared heat with PEMF technology to create a deeply restorative experience in a smaller, more accessible format. The compact version boasts all the same benefits as its larger, full-size counterpart, but it fits right in your office chair (and is way easier to transport).
The Heat Healer mat offers eight customizable settings to address everything from stress to soreness. It has a layer of carbon fiber heating coils for far infrared heat therapy, PEMF copper coils strategically placed for full-body coverage, and a layer of natural quartz and tourmaline stones to help release negative ions to support relaxation and circulation.
The memory foam base makes this mat surprisingly comfortable—plus, the heat-resistant, non-toxic vegan leather is soft to the touch and easy to wipe clean.
It's also very easy to use, with a digital controller that allows you to adjust both the PEMF and heat settings separately. And, unlike some bulkier models, this one folds neatly and comes with a sleek carry bag for seamless storage and portability.
Reviews:
Our senior commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, added this portable mat to her arsenal for days when she needs to multitask and doesn't have time to put in a session with her full-size PEMF mat. She says the compact design has been a game-changer in her recovery routine, especially when she is traveling. Read her full review here.
Other infrared mats vetted by our editors
- Image by PHYMAT Life
- Image by PHYMAT Life
PHYMAT Life 5-Gems Far Infrared Heating Pad
- Size
- 24” W x 59” L or 27” W x 67” L
- Heat
- 86°-158°F
- Stones
- Amethyst, Clear crystal, Turquoise, Obsidian, Red agate
- Weight
- 23 pounds
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Two budget-friendly size options
Includes 5 different stones
Cons
Heat display is only in Celsius
Takes a while to heat up
This lower-priced infrared mat by PHYMAT is great for newbies who are interested in trying out an infrared mat but don’t need too many additional bells and whistles.
Why I picked it:
The 9-layer design includes memory foam for heat preservation and comfort, along with an aluminum foil layer for blocking EMF radiation from the infrared light waves.
This more affordable mat doesn't boast PEMF technology, but it does incorporate five gemstones: amethyst, clear crystal, turquoise, obsidian, and red agate. While I wish it could warm above 158° Fahrenheit, the budget-friendly design is a great option for someone who wants to focus on recovery and relaxation.
What's more, it has a shut-off safety feature that automatically turns the unit off when unsafe heating temperatures are detected.
Reviews:
Currently, the mat has limited reviews on Amazon. Most mention the low price compared to other infrared mats with one tester writing, “The mat is really great. I melt away on it. It helps with pain relief and it helps with relaxation. I do wish the control pad felt more solid… but it seems fine. I think it’s a good price considering the cost of other brands.”
Some negative feedback complains that the controller display only operates in Celsius and that it takes a while to heat up, especially in the first uses. You'll also find speculation that the turquoise may not be authentic considering the under $400 price point.
Infrared mats vs. saunas
There are a few ways infrared mats differ from immersive experiences such as stationary saunas or infrared sauna blankets.
"Mats are wonderful for calming the nervous system, but in regard to matching up to the detoxification benefits of sweating in a more immersive experience that you would get from a blanket or an actual sauna, the mat pales in comparison," says Butner. "The immersive experience is best for detoxification, while the mats are incredible for recovery and renewal of energy. I use mine as a grounding mat to really re-center my nervous system by upregulating my parasympathetic nervous system and pumping the brakes on my day-to-day sympathetic overdrive."
How we picked
- Expert recommendations: We took our experts' feedback into consideration when selecting these products and even shared a personal recommendation from Butner.
- Reviews & ratings: We read as many reviews as possible and made note of the ratings, customer service reports, and general brand reputation.
- Features: Some infrared mats are flashier than others, but each of these mats produces infrared heat. We've called out additional features, such as portability or added PEMF therapy, to help you narrow your search.
- Budget: While these mats are an investment in your health and well-being, we chose products at a variety of budgets. If you aren't looking for a ton of bells and whistles, there are a few lower-priced options you'll enjoy.
How to choose the best infrared mat for you
When deciding which of these infrared mats is best for you, consider the below factors:
Your space and intended use: Infrared mats vary in size and flexibility. People who want to take their mat on the go should choose a device that's lightweight and easily portable. Those who plan to have a dedicated space for their mat will be just fine with less flexible models and may even prefer something more durable
Your goals: If infrared heat is the only therapy you're after, you'll likely be happy with one of the lower-cost options. But if you're hoping to pack in multiple therapies, features like PEMF and LED lights could be well worth the splurge. It's also helpful to consider your relationship to crystals and stones. Some mats include more rare stones than others, which may not hold significance to everyone but will increase the price.
Your budget: While our most budget-friendly pick is on the more affordable side, these mats are still an investment in your health. Consider each mat's return policy and warranty. If you're on the fence about whether infrared heat will benefit you or not, opt for a mat with a trial period or a more generous return window.
FAQ:
Who is an infrared mat for?
According to board-certified naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, Lana Butner, N.D., "Everyone and anyone could benefit from having an infrared mat in their lives, except when contraindicated (such as during pregnancy or if you have an open wound)."
How often should you use an infrared heating pad?
As long as you don't have any contraindications or warnings, you can safely use an infrared heating pad every day. Just be sure to start slowly (think 20- to 30-minute sessions), hydrate accordingly, and listen to your body if anything feels off. If you're not sure how to use the mat, consult with your doctor on what might be best for you.
How long can you stay on an infrared mat?
If you have any health conditions, are pregnant, or plan on spending extended time on your mat, you should speak with your health care provider. If you've been cleared, HealthyLine (the maker of our "best features" pick) suggests the following guidelines for duration at various heats:
95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit: overnight use
113 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit: 2 hours or more
131 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit: 30- to 90-minute sessions
149 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit: 30- to 60-minute sessions
The takeaway
If you have the space for it, an infrared mat can be an easy way to bring the therapeutic benefits of infrared heat into your home.
Just be sure to follow the same guidance you would if you were using a traditional sauna or steam room: Hydrate properly after each use, clean your mat's protective cover regularly, and get the green light from your doctor if you have any health conditions.