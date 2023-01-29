I Found The Best Infrared Mats To Slow Down Aging & Boost Energy

HigherDose is a well-known brand in the infrared sauna space, with luxurious brick-and-mortar sauna locations and a line of quality at-home products. The brand’s Infrared PEMF Mat is Butners’ top pick. “I love it and it is my favorite at-home self-care tool that I use religiously,” she says. “I have the BEST naps, deepest sleeps, and feel completely rejuvenated after lying down and resting on this device.”

As the name implies, this mat combines healing infrared heat and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy. Recemt research suggests that the electromagnetic pulses from PEMF devices can help repair and improve cellular function. This therapy is frequently used by practitioners to treat pain by reducing inflammation.

The top layer of the HigherDose mat contains the PEMF energy. You can use the attached console to adjust the frequency between four options, depending on your goals (such as relaxation or stimulation). This layer sits atop a non-VOC polyurethane leather material that’s durable and easy to clean. Below, there is a layer of low-EMF far infrared heat, which is also adjustable (up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit) on the console. The infrared layer is followed by a layer of clay, charcoal, and a magnetic strip that work together to evenly distribute heat and improve circulation. Lastly, the bottom layer contains 20 pounds of amethyst and tourmaline, which aim to enhance the benefits of the infrared heat and promote balance.

Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, is a huge fan of the PEMF mat for post-workout recovery and stress relief. Find out why in her full review (which includes an exclusive discount).