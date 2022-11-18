While infrared heaters are typically safer than electric heaters, Greenwell says there are still some safety concerns to note. “The units can get extremely hot,” she warns. “You’ll want to keep them away from children and make sure the unit has an emergency safety switch in case it accidentally gets knocked over. Also, the infrared light waves can cause eye damage if you stare directly into the unit. You have to be extremely close to the unit for this to cause problems, but it is something to be aware of if you have animals or small kids.”

Greenwell also notes that infrared heaters may be more expensive upfront than electric or convection heaters, but says those traditional methods can lead to higher energy bills in the long run. “Electric and convection heaters take more energy to run,” she says. “If the room has windows or doorways that are not sealed properly, the air escapes from the room quickly causing the unit to run longer, using more energy.”

On Greenwell’s last point, it’s important to remember the limitations of infrared heaters. As previously mentioned, they’re intended to heat objects and people rather than the air. For that reason, we mainly avoided referencing square footage in this article and instead leaned on anecdotal reports from customers to learn how effective they are at keeping folks warm.