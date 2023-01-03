While this heater from Dr. Heater can certainly be used indoors, it’s an especially great option for patios, decks, or even the garage. Available as a wall-mounted or free-standing design, the heater comes in both a 1,500 and 3,000 watt options. While not the most aesthetically pleasing, the DR-238 does give you three heat settings (900W, 1200W, and 1500W), as well as a timer and remote to control the temperature from afar.

We named this option our top pick for outdoor use due to the waterproof aluminum exterior, which protects the internal heating component. It’s also designed to maximize the reach of the infrared heating rays thanks to a mirrored aluminum interior that’s super reflective. What’s more, the product is ETL-listed for safety, so you won’t have to fret about hanging it outdoor once the temperature drops.

What users say:

Despite accumulating more than 3,500 ratings on Amazon, this heater still boasts an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars. Some testers actually lounged outdoors in the dead of winter thanks to the design, however other shoppers found one big flaw: the 6-foot cord. It’s not long enough to reach every plug, and the device shouldn’t be used with an extension cord, so it may not be suitable for every space.