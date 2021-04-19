Our 5 Favorite Eco-Friendly Kitchen Products (Just In Time For Earth Day)

We like to think of Earth Day as a reminder that going green and thinking sustainably can be an everyday intention. And what makes that possible? Breaking it down into small, manageable steps. The truth is, our simplest daily choices are packed with potential for making a positive impact on our environment. We can make big changes, one small step at a time.

More specifically, we're focusing on "greenifying" our kitchens, so that every day (not just Earth Day) can be a little more eco-friendly. And to make it easier for you, we've rounded up our favorite sustainable products that are better for us, better for the planet, and leave the kitchen more organized and refreshed. Step closer to nature with these sustainable swaps: