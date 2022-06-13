This Brand Set A Goal To Help Protect 1.7 Million Trees–Here’s Why It’s Important

There is no question that trees are critical to our survival, but most people don’t understand just how critical. They do so much more than create oxygen for us to breathe. They are imperative to our functioning as humans and as a planet–and yet, we’re cutting them down at a rapid rate. For instance, 430 square miles of rainforest were chopped down in the Brazilian Amazon in January 2022 alone. That’s a 400% rise from January of last year.

Deforestation has devastating consequences and soon it will be too late to reverse the damage. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we all join in on the fight to save our trees. At the forefront of this effort is Columbia Sportswear who has partnered with Conservation International and set a goal of helping to protect 1.7 million trees by 2027. But let us explain exactly why they decided to take action (and why you should too).