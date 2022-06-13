This Brand Set A Goal To Help Protect 1.7 Million Trees–Here’s Why It’s Important

Deforestation has devastating consequences, and soon it will be too late to reverse the damage. That's why it's more important than ever that we all join in the fight to save our trees. At the forefront of this effort is Columbia Sportswear, which has partnered with Conservation International and set a goal of helping to protect 1.7 million trees by 2027. But let us explain exactly why they decided to take action (and why you should too).