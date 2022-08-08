The truth is, we're exposed to an abundance of environmental toxins today, and the human body simply hasn't adapted to keep up with the burden it puts on our detoxification pathways.

It's not just air pollution that affects our ability to effectively detox, either—we're facing a myriad of toxins from chemicals, pesticides, paints, certain plastics, heavy metals, and other contaminants that all require targeted filtering and removal from the body.

Specifically, our six organs of elimination—the liver, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal tract, lymph, and kidneys—cannot function optimally when there's an overwhelming amount of unwanted compounds to remove.