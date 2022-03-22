The 18 Best Supplements To Support Liver Health & Detoxification*

These 18 Liver Detox Supplements Are The Best On The Market
Thanks to an increase in modern-world toxins, not to mention the day-to-day stresses of normal cellular processes, our liver is exposed to heavier toxin loads and could use a little extra support. When toxins are not converted into easily removable compounds within the liver, they can stay around in the body longer and may take an alternative route to the brain, nerves, various glands, or other biological tissues—all of which can lead to health implications down the road. (Yikes!)
True detoxification means taking daily actions to help your body’s natural detox pathways through diet, exercise, sleep, hydration, and—yes, smart supplementation.*
- Best overall: mindbodygreen daily detox+
- Best milk thistle complex: Integrative Therapeutics Super Milk Thistle® X
- Best mushroom blend: Cymbiotika Organic Longevity Mushrooms
- Best with TUDCA: Revive Liver
- Best softgel: Gundry MD Complete Liver Support
- Best tablet: New Nordic Active Liver™
- Best liquid: Zuma Nutrition Liver Detox & Support™
- Best with artichoke: Swisse Liver Detox
- Best greens detox powder: mindbodygreen organic veggies+
- Best protein detox powder: Seeking Health Optimal Detox
- Best with triphala: Organifi Liver Reset
- Best liver + G.I. support: Pure Encapsulations Liver-G.I. Detox
- Best botanical blend: Gaia Herbs Liver Cleanse
- Best high-potency silymarin: Metabolic Maintenance Silymarin
- Best NAC complex: Live Conscious LiverWell™
- Best short-term cleanse bundle: Your Super Detox Bundle
- Best short-term reset: Clinique La Prairie PURITY Daily DTX
- Best budget: Life Extension Glutathione, Cysteine & C
What does the liver do?
The liver is a large vital organ located in the abdomen that performs over 500 biological tasks to promote everything from healthy skin, digestion, and detoxification to sufficient energy levels. As the body’s primary detox organ, the liver eliminates toxins we take in from our environment and lifestyle (e.g., chemicals, pollutants, heavy metals, alcohol, etc.) by biotransforming them into water-soluble compounds that can be excreted through urine and by incorporating fat-soluble compounds into bile for elimination via feces.
Though the liver is just one part of the body’s complex detoxification pathways, its health and function is essential for optimal detoxification, whole-body health, and even longevity.
How liver supplements work.
While many detox products are designed to be a temporary solution or “cleanse” for a season, they’re often tough on the body and their benefits are fleeting. Unlike detox drinks and liquid cleanse diet fads, the best liver detox supplements help bolster liver health and function 24/7 with targeted bioactives to promote liver and whole-body detoxification pathways.*
What to look for in a quality liver health supplement.
The liver and its functions can be somewhat elusive to the average person, but you better believe that your liver is working hard every day to filter compounds for the rest of the body to use (or easily eliminate). We know how confusing the dietary supplement market can be, so we asked our vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, to highlight the top five criteria to consider when choosing the best liver detox supplement.
Whether you’re trying to figure out what to look for in a liver supplement or hoping to select one of the products on our list, we hope these five factors help you find the right supplement to support your personal detox pathways and optimize your liver health.
1. Biological support for liver detox pathways
Detoxification is complex—and the liver is right in the middle of it all. Choosing a comprehensive liver detox supplement that supports various aspects and angles of detoxification (such as detox phase I and II, which occur in the liver) and helps the body bind to and remove toxins is key.
Products that contain antioxidants (especially glutathione, aka the body’s “master antioxidant”) help maintain oxidative balance, which is crucial for optimal liver function.* Find a supplement that bolsters sufficient antioxidant levels to combat free radicals (which are both a byproduct of liver detoxification pathways and the result of normal biological functions) and promote healthy redox balance (i.e., antioxidants balancing out oxidants).*
2. Multi-system detox support
Although the liver is a biological detox VIP, detoxification is a whole-body process that involves multiple organ systems. Naturally, your detox supplement should have ingredients (e.g., nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives) that provide comprehensive support that aids cellular, organ, and whole-body cleanup activities.*
For example, a supplement that includes antioxidant ingredients offers comprehensive detox support by promoting oxidative balance in the main organs of elimination (i.e., liver, kidneys, skin, gastrointestinal tract, and lymph) and throughout the body.*
3. Science-backed ingredients
According to Ferira, your liver detox supplement should include meaningful doses of science-backed ingredients—i.e., ingredients that have plausible biological mechanisms or evidence of clinically shown liver support.*
Some examples of nutrients, plant compounds, and bioactives that support liver function and detoxification include but are not limited to:*
- Antioxidants: glutathione, quercetin, CoQ10, etc.
- Botanicals: milk thistle, turmeric, artichoke, dandelion root, etc.
- Amino acids and precursors for amino acids: cysteine, taurine, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), etc.
- Essential nutrients: vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, B vitamins, selenium, zinc, manganese, etc.
4. Sustainable detox support
The vast majority of short-term, overhaul cleanses simply don’t make sense (and can be quite taxing on mental health and psychological well-being). “Our bodies detox 24/7, so why the heck aren’t we supporting that?” asks Ferira.
Most of the detox supplements included on our list are meant to be taken every day and provide daily detoxification support.* That said, there is a time and a place for “resetting” your detox pathways, so we included two short-term cleanse and reset options as well, in case you’re looking for a detox approach that will hit your body’s “refresh” button.
5. Quality sourcing & reputation
When it comes to dietary supplements, quality and transparency are of utmost importance. If you’re thinking about adding a liver detox supplement (or any new supplement) to your routine, make sure you do your research on the company’s sourcing, quality, and reputation. The product should prioritize purity and potency, and the brand should be transparent about what’s in their product and where it comes from.
Best liver detox supplements.
Best overall: mindbodygreen daily detox+
With a curated entourage of powerful bioactives, botanicals, and nutrients, mbg’s daily detox+ delivers 360-degree, whole-body detoxification support. Our premium formula actively fuels detox pathways, promotes toxin filtering and removal, and combats oxidative stress thanks to its synergistic and innovative design. Setria® glutathione (aka the master antioxidant) is at the helm, cruising tissues to clear toxins and restore equilibrium, while each additional ingredient synergizes glutathione by promoting its synthesis (milk thistle), bolstering healthy levels in the body (acerola vitamin C), helping to activate vital enzymes (selenium), and promoting regeneration (NAC). Consider daily detox+ your personal cleanup crew that works round the clock to support your body's 24/7 detoxification. Did we mention it's vegan and free of GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy, and all major food allergens?*
daily detox+, mindbodygreen ($59/month)
Best milk thistle complex: Integrative Therapeutics Super Milk Thistle® X
Milk thistle has been used for centuries to support liver health and function. This is thanks to milk thistle’s phytonutrient compound silymarin that helps protect liver cells via antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions in the body. Dandelion leaf and artichoke extract help promote bile production, while licorice root extract provides additional anti-inflammatory properties. This botanical-packed, liver-centric formula is vegan and free from gluten, dairy, and soy.*
Super Milk Thistle® X, Integrative Therapeutics ($44)
Best mushroom blend: Cymbiotika Organic Longevity Mushrooms
Who doesn’t love medicinal mushrooms?! Packed with six powerful mushroom varieties—cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, and king trumpet—Cymbiotika’s liposomal mushroom formula is unique. Diverse fungi offer beta-glucans, prebiotics, minerals, B vitamins, amino acids and more that promote liver function and whole-body health. Squeeze the entire contents of this 40-calorie, sugar-free, fudge-like syrup onto your yogurt in the morning, your ice cream at night, or directly into your coffee or milk for a sweet liver-supporting treat.*
Organic Longevity Mushrooms, Cymbiotika ($60)
Best with TUDCA: Revive Liver
Tauroursodeoxycholic acid (aka TUDCA) is a soluble bile salt that has been found to promote liver health and nurture healthy bile flow. While Revive’s 300 milligrams of TUDCA earned its superlative, this bile salt isn’t the only ingredient in the formula that promotes liver function: NAC and milk thistle both support healthy glutathione levels. Meanwhile, astragalus, ginseng, and black pepper extracts deliver additional antioxidant actions. The four-capsule serving size takes some commitment, but we're fans of the formula.*
Liver, Revive ($55)
Best softgel: Gundry MD Complete Liver Support
Gundry MD’s liver supplement delivers three herbal compounds to bolster liver health and function: orange peel for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, milk thistle to protect and restore liver cells, and dandelion root to detoxify the liver and promote bile production. Though its list of bioactives is short, this botanical formula supports the body’s natural detox pathways and helps promote nutrient absorption, immune function, and a healthy metabolism—all with just two daily softgels!*
Complete Liver Support, Gundry MD ($39)
Best tablet: New Nordic Active Liver™
Featuring globe artichoke leaf (to help protect the liver and promote tissue restoration and healthy bile flow), turmeric (which contains a potent anti-inflammatory component called curcumin), and a potent dose of silymarin (200 milligrams, to be exact) from milk thistle, the bioactives in Active Liver™ bolster liver health and function. This vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free supplement takes ingredients straight from nature and delivers them in one daily tablet for a no-fuss approach to liver support.*
Active Liver™, New Nordic ($17)
Best liquid: Zuma Nutrition Liver Detox & Support™
Harvested in Idaho, this unique blend of organic, wildcrafted herbs was formulated to support the liver’s natural detox pathways and promote optimal liver health and regeneration. Vegan, organic, and pesticide-free, this water-soluble liquid supports absorption of liver-cleansing oleuropein derived from olive leaf (which delivers powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and liver-protective actions), liver-regenerating silymarin from milk thistle, potent antioxidant quercetin, and more. (All in just one daily dropper!)*
Liver Detox & Support™, Zuma Nutrition ($60)
Best with artichoke: Swisse Liver Detox
Derived from globe artichokes grown in Spain, the 40-milligram dose of artichoke leaf extract is the star of the show in this supplement. Milk thistle and turmeric round out the list of antioxidant ingredients to provide a detox formula that delivers liver protection, restoration, and overall health and function. If those highlights weren’t exciting enough, Swisse’s Liver Detox is also vegan, vegetarian, and free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, sugar, lactose, and gluten.*
Liver Detox, Swisse ($36)
Best greens detox powder: mindbodygreen organic veggies+
We don’t mean to brag, but mbg’s vegan greens powder delivers a USDA certified organic whole foods blend with 31 powerhouse ingredients that promote digestion, gastrointestinal health, and detoxification. With everything from organic root and sea vegetables, leafy greens, and herbs to berries, digestive enzymes, and pre- and probiotics, organic veggies+ offers a full array of botanicals and fiber to support liver and whole-body detoxification. Cruciferous veggies broccoli and green cabbage and anti-inflammatory ginger and turmeric are especially showing your liver some love.*
organic veggies+, mindbodygreen ($49/month)
Best protein detox powder: Seeking Health Optimal Detox
Nineteen amino acids, a plant-based pea/rice protein blend, potent antioxidants—the list of great ingredients in this protein powder go on and on. Meanwhile, the list of things not included (milk, eggs, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, gluten, yeast, and GMOs) is equally impressive. When it comes to liver support, ellagic acid, NAC, watercress, and sodium sulfate help bolster detox pathways and promote healthy liver function. Just blend, shake, or stir two scoops of this vanilla powder into water and or a smoothie to support your body’s natural detoxification.*
Optimal Detox, Seeking Health ($65)
Best with triphala: Organifi Liver Reset
Translated to “three fruits” in Sanskrit, triphala is an Ayurvedic blend of antioxidant-rich dried fruits that supports whole-body detoxification and healthy liver function. Organifi’s Liver Reset features 300 milligrams of triphala alongside other liver-protective ingredients, such as milk thistle, dandelion root, and artichoke leaf. It’s also worth mentioning that this liver supplement boasts a very short list of excipients (aka other ingredients).*
Liver Reset, Organifi ($38)
Best liver + GI support: Pure Encapsulations Liver-G.I. Detox
When it comes to detoxification, the small and large intestines have a big role to play in the binding and removal of toxins. So, it only makes sense that Pure Encapsulations created Liver-G.I. Detox to support detox pathways that involve both the liver and the gastrointestinal tract. This packed ingredient list includes alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), NAC, turmeric, broccoli sprout concentrate, milk thistle, artichoke, chlorella, and amino acids (including precursor to glutathione L-methionine, taurine, glycine, and L-glutamine). Whether you’re looking for liver-protective and antioxidant properties or wanting to maintain the integrity and health of your intestinal barrier, this gluten- and GMO-free supplement has you covered.*
Liver-G.I. Detox, Pure Encapsulations ($53)
Best botanical blend: Gaia Herbs Liver Cleanse
Looking for a high-quality herbal supplement that supports sustainability, the environment, and your liver? As a Certified B Corp with transparent purity testing procedures and a commitment to the environment, Gaia Herbs has got you covered. With botanicals like milk thistle, dandelion root, turmeric root, ginger root, burdock root, and more, this plant-packed supplement helps support detoxification and elimination pathways, promote bile production, and cleanse the liver. (And it’s vegan, dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free, to boot!)*
Liver Cleanse, Gaia Herbs ($30)
Best high-potency silymarin: Metabolic Maintenance Silymarin
With 300 milligrams of silymarin and only one excipient (vegetarian cellulose capsule), this no-fuss, high-potency silymarin supplement gets straight to the point. Derived from milk thistle, silymarin supports liver health by stabilizing liver cell membranes and combating oxidative stress (thanks to its antioxidant properties). Manufactured in the U.S. and free from dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten, this supplement is frill free and ready to promote healthy liver function.*
Silymarin, Metabolic Maintenance ($50)
Best NAC complex: Live Conscious LiverWell™
NAC is a precursor to master antioxidant glutathione and contains antioxidant properties of its own. With 800 milligrams of NAC, LiverWell™ delivers serious antioxidant and detoxifying properties. This vegan formula includes ALA (another potent antioxidant), milk thistle, selenium, and zinc, all of which work together to help protect the liver and maintain redox balance. Produced in the U.S., Live Conscious products are thoroughly tested to ensure purity and give you peace of mind.*
LiverWell™, Live Conscious ($30)
Best short-term cleanse bundle: Your Super Detox Bundle
As a general rule of thumb, we recommend daily detoxification support through diet, lifestyle, and supplementation, rather than “quick fix” detox solution. After all, drinking a juice cleanse a few times a year isn’t nearly as supportive of your detox pathways as hydrating, nourishing your body with nutrient-dense foods, and engaging in detox-supporting activities (like exercise) is. That said, there is definitely a time for a short-term cleanse, and Your Super offers a great option if that’s what you’re looking for. With ingredients sourced from small farmers, this five-day cleanse offers five different plant-based powders to restore your detoxification pathways and energy levels.*
Detox Bundle, Your Super ($170)
Best short-term reset: Clinique La Prairie PURITY Daily DTX
For a two-month reset, consider Clinique La Prarie’s PURITY Daily DTX. Unlike a three- or five-day cleanse, this detox supplement is meant to accompany holistic detoxification practices (e.g., eating a clean, plant-based diet; increasing hydration; sweating through exercise and/or in an infrared sauna; etc.) over an eight-week stretch. Featured ingredients include chlorella (promotes removal of heavy metals), grape seed extract (anti-inflammatory properties help protect the liver), dandelion extract (supports bile production), and aronia berry extract (bolsters overall liver health and function). Take two capsules each morning with water to support your body’s natural detox process during your period of restoration.*
PURITY Daily DTX, Clinique La Prairie ($340)
Best budget: Life Extension Glutathione, Cysteine & C
With 50 milligrams of glutathione, 500 milligrams of vitamin C, and 200 milligrams of cysteine, this antioxidant-packed supplement from Life Extension gives you a bang for your buck. Cysteine directly supports phase II detoxification to bolster liver health and function, while the full lineup of antioxidant ingredients delivers targeted intracellular antioxidant support to help maintain redox balance. Vitamin C and cysteine aid the master antioxidant’s activity—vitamin C bolsters glutathione levels in the body while amino acid cysteine promotes glutathione production. Not bad for $17, huh?*
Glutathione, Cysteine & C, Life Extension ($17)
The takeaway.
The liver certainly isn’t the only detoxification organ, but it’s no doubt the most famous. You’ll notice that this list of supplements doesn’t have one go-to ingredient to support liver health, but rather a smorgasbord of bioactives that promote liver detoxification from every angle.*
If you’re thinking about adding one of these liver supplements to your daily routine for everyday detox support, make sure to talk to a health care provider first. Whether you’re using this guide to navigate the vast market of liver supplements or are already sold on one included in this list, we hope you find the detox product that complements your lifestyle and takes care of your liver health needs.*
