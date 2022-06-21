Often thought of as no more than a common yard weed, you would never expect to find dandelions in your morning mug of tea.

But if the sudden rise in the popularity of kale taught us anything, it's that the most overlooked greens are sometimes the most nutritious.

From antioxidant actions to promoting gut microbial diversity, this pesky weed is due for a reputation makeover.

Despite being somewhat neglected, dandelions have a lot to offer. So, if you're used to only interacting with this plant when ripping these bad boys out of your yard all spring, read on to learn about how they are a unique botanical with a lot of health potential. So much so that you might just start sipping on these sunny flowers.