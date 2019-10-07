Natural Diuretics: Your New Go-To Remedy For Bloat & PMS

So what are the benefits of natural diuretics other than decreased fluid retention? For starters, they're often used to reduce blood pressure, or hypertension. One study that examined the results of 11 different studies on garlic as a diuretic showed "a mean decrease of 4.6 ± 2.8 mm Hg for SBP in the garlic group compared to placebo (n = 10; p = 0.001)." In simple terms, this means there was a statistically significant decrease in blood pressure when patients took garlic in some form.

Diuretics can also be used to treat fluid retention, edema (an abnormal accumulation of fluids in certain tissues in the body), and lymphedema (which is swelling of the arms and legs because of a blockage in a lymphatic vessel). Loop diuretics, specifically, are often used to treat edema.

Another common use of diuretics is to relieve PMS and bloating related to a woman's menstrual cycle. This works because diuretics help shed water weight by making you urinate more often. In fact, the very popular over-the-counter drug Midol contains the diuretic pamabrom.

Finally, diuretics are often used to improve heart health, Crataegus spp., also known as hawthorn, is a natural diuretic used to promote heart health. One study showed that patients who ingested hawthorn by taking it as a supplement or herb experienced an overall protective effect in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The patients taking hawthorn were also less likely to be prescribed prescription diuretics.