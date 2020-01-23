Can Hibiscus Tea Actually Cause Hallucinations? We Investigated

Known for its tart flavor and pretty pink hue, hibiscus tea is an impressive herbal remedy. It's packed with antioxidants, naturally free of caffeine, and tastes great hot or cold. And for most people, hibiscus tea is a drink that makes them feel wonderfully refreshed and rejuvenated. But apparently, this isn't the case for everyone. According to anecdotal reports, some people have experienced hallucinations after consuming hibiscus tea—even call the occurrences "hibiscus drunk" or "hibiscus intoxication," referring to the supposedly woozy feeling they get after drinking the infusion.

So, what gives? Is the popular herbal beverage a hallucinogen in disguise? Let's delve into the possible reasons behind this rare phenomenon.