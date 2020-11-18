Do Coffee & Tea Count As Water? MDs Spill The (Surprising) Answer

Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, and drinking water is one of—if not the—best ways to do that. So if coffee and tea are made with water, can they count toward your daily water intake or are they just straight up dehydrating?

Because of the caffeine, coffee is both a natural diuretic and a bladder stimulant, urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D., previously told mbg, and tea has a similar effect. While that’s true, the diuretic effects are mild, and research shows that coffee and tea—despite common misconceptions—are not actually dehydrating when tthey're consumed in moderation.