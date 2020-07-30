Caffeine—and how individuals react to it—can be confusing. Some people rely on coffee to stay awake; others can drink it before bed without a problem. Before figuring out how your own body reacts to caffeine, it's important to understand how much you're actually consuming.

To find out how different caffeinated drinks stack up, mbg spoke with integrative medicine doctors and registered dietitians. Here’s how much caffeine is in coffee, tea, matcha, and more—plus the health benefits of each.