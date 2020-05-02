Bloating is caused by a buildup of gas or air in the stomach, and it often leads to stomach pain and a swollen belly. If bloating is a pervasive problem for you, it might be a sign of more serious digestive issues. However, for many people it’s commonly a result of eating too quickly, or eating foods that are harder to digest. In that case, you may be able to reduce those uncomfortable symptoms with certain herbal teas.

We consulted registered dietitians who shared their top seven teas for easing digestion and eliminating bloat.