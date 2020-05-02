mindbodygreen

Functional Food

7 Teas To Help With Bloating And Discomfort

Abby Moore
By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Reaching For a Mug of Tea

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

May 2, 2020 — 9:26 AM

Bloating is caused by a buildup of gas or air in the stomach, and it often leads to stomach pain and a swollen belly. If bloating is a pervasive problem for you, it might be a sign of more serious digestive issues. However, for many people it’s commonly a result of eating too quickly, or eating foods that are harder to digest. In that case, you may be able to reduce those uncomfortable symptoms with certain herbal teas. 

We consulted registered dietitians who shared their top seven teas for easing digestion and eliminating bloat

1. Ginger tea 

Ginger helps promote digestion because, according to integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D. L.D., CDE, it contains both “antiemetic and carminative functions, which aid in the breakdown of gas and support bowel movements.” 

One study from 2011 shows the effects of ginger on different digestive issues, including flatulence, nausea, and abdominal pain. It reveals that ginger increases gastric motility, which means it helps food move through the digestive tract.

Article continues below

2. Mint tea 

A warm cup of peppermint tea does more than relax your mind. “Mint seems to relax the digestive system promoting overall digestion,” registered dietitian Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN says. 

3. Fennel tea

Smith also recommends drinking fennel tea to help manage bloating. Similar to mint “fennel eases the muscle of the digestive tract,” she tells us. 

Aside from aiding in digestion, fennel is great to enjoy after a meal because it can help reduce bad breath. “In many parts of India and Pakistan, roasted fennel seeds are consumed as a mouth freshener,” one study writes. 

Article continues below

4. Dandelion root tea 

Registered dietitian Emily Kyle, R.D. tells mbg, one study shows “enzymatic reactions in the body that occur as a result of consuming dandelion can help to stimulate digestion, thus relieving bloating.” 

Dandelion also acts as a natural diuretic by increasing the frequency of urination, which in some cases can help reduce bloating, especially in relation to PMS.

5. Green tea 

For people who drink tea habitually, green tea seems to have the greatest health benefits, and has even been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and other causes of mortality

Along with those health benefits, green tea may also have positive effects on the gastrointestinal system. Drinking it “may even offer relief for many digestive disorders that are commonly associated with bloating such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,” Kyle tells us. 

Article continues below

6. Chamomile tea 

Chamomile, while commonly regarded as a sleepytime tea, might also aid in digestion and reduce bloating by relaxing the digestive system. In fact, one study says it has been used to treat various gastrointestinal disturbances, including gas, indigestion, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. 

7. Turmeric tea

Turmeric is an orange-hued herb well known for its medicinal benefits. “Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been extensively studied for its preventive health benefits and disease-fighting potential,” registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN says. 

Specifically, it's known for its antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation and digestive discomfort.

Article continues below

Bottom line 

Each of these seven teas has properties that may help promote digestion, which can ease the uncomfortable symptoms of bloating. If the tea is not enough to reduce your abdominal pain, try these natural remedies. Also, if you experience chronic digestive issues, it's important to speak with your doctor before trying any natural treatments.

