Everyone does it, some of us more than others. The average for most people is 14 to 25 times a day. Yet, it's not a subject that's talked about openly. Doctors call it flatulence, but most people just call it embarrassing. I'm talking about gas, of course.

Although gas and bloating are completely normal, if they become excessive or painful, you may need to address the issue. Here are some common causes and natural remedies to help you pass on passing gas.