The 10 Best Natural Remedies For Gas & Bloating
Everyone does it, some of us more than others. The average for most people is 14 to 25 times a day. Yet, it's not a subject that's talked about openly. Doctors call it flatulence, but most people just call it embarrassing. I'm talking about gas, of course.
Although gas and bloating are completely normal, if they become excessive or painful, you may need to address the issue. Here are some common causes and natural remedies to help you pass on passing gas.
What causes gas and bloating?
Gas and bloating are simply air that is trapped in the digestive system. The air is either unintentionally swallowed while eating or produced by gut bacteria during digestion.
Gas and occasional bloating are a normal part of the digestive process; however, there are some things that can cause excessive gas. According to registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, some of the common culprits include:
- Eating too fast
- Chewing gum
- Carbonated beverages
- Hard-to-digest foods
- Hormonal fluctuations
- Food intolerances
How to beat gas and bloat naturally.
Cording recommends keeping a food journal to identify your triggers and prevent bloating and gas in the first place, but if you're already feeling the bloat, here are 10 easy natural remedies to try:
1. Peppermint oil
Peppermint has been used as a digestive aid for hundreds of years. Peppermint oil, in particular, has been found to relieve abdominal bloating.
This is due to the relaxing effect that its natural compounds, including several flavonoids extracted from peppermint leaves, have on the digestive tract. Just be cautious if you have acid reflux because it can aggravate the condition.
2. Probiotics
The small intestines and colon are filled with bacteria, yeasts, and fungi that ferment undigested carbohydrates, which results in hydrogen- and methane-rich gas. Interestingly, some bacteria produce more gases than others. Research has identified some specific gut bacterial strains that produce excessive and irritating gas.
According to integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., "Bloating is caused by an imbalance of good-to-bad bacteria in your gut," which means, if you have more of the "bad" gas-producing bacterial strains in your gut (due to poor diet, stress, antibiotic use, or other lifestyle factors), then it can lead to excessive fermentation and more trapped gas in your gut.
To tip the balance back in your favor, Shah suggests a probiotic supplement, adding, "Research shows that taking probiotics on a regular basis can support a healthy microbial balance in the gut, which can prevent or alleviate bloating."*
Studies suggest that certain strains of probiotics can relieve gas and bloating, so look for a targeted supplement.* Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM are all well-researched strains that can promote regularity and ease digestive discomfort.*
3. Ginger
Ginger is another traditional bloating and indigestion remedy that is backed up by science. As integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., CDE, explains, "Ginger has both antiemetic and carminative functions, which aid in the breakdown of gas and support bowel movements."*
Ginger also stimulates rhythmic contractions of the intestines, which moves things along and prevents bloating.*
4. Slow down when you eat.
No matter how hungry you are, allow time for mindful eating. Chew your food thoroughly before swallowing—one bite at a time. When you rush meals, you not only risk overeating but also swallow more air, which can add to that full, bloated feeling.
5. Limit cruciferous vegetables.
As it turns out, cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, and broccoli, can cause a buildup of gas. These otherwise healthy veggies contain sulfur-containing chemicals called glucosinolates (that's what causes the stink when they're cooked) and raffinose (a type of carbohydrate that we don't have the enzymes to digest).
When these undigested veggies travel to the colon, bacteria in the intestines ferment the undigested food, which creates gas and bloating.
This doesn't mean you need to ditch cauliflower and other cruciferous veggies altogether, though. Cording suggests cooking them, "because cooking foods can help break them down. For example, cooked greens are better tolerated than raw." If you're still feeling the bloat, then she recommends sticking to small portions.
6. Avoid sugar alcohols.
Sugar-free chewing gum, mints, and desserts often use sugar alcohols, such as sorbitol, mannitol, or xylitol, to create that sweet flavor with fewer calories. However, sugar alcohols can negatively affect some individuals.
This is because the body does not produce the enzymes required to digest sugar alcohols, so they make it pretty much intact to the colon, feeding the gut flora. In some individuals this can cause bloating and gas and even have a laxative effect.
7. Soak your beans.
Beans have a reputation for increasing flatulence due to the presence of the indigestible carbohydrates raffinose and stachyose.
So if beans give you gas, then soaking them before cooking will help. Soaking overnight and discarding the soaking water leaches out the sugars in beans that are responsible for gas production.
But if you don't have time for an overnight soak, then a quick soak is just as good. Rinse the beans and then place them in a pot with 3 cups of water for each cup of dried beans. Bring to a boil and boil for two to three minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, cover, and let stand for one hour. Drain the water, add fresh water, and then cook.
If you don't typically eat beans, then you could experience some initial bloating, although research has found that gas and bloating typically decrease with consistent intake.
8. Papaya Extract
Enzymes found naturally in papaya can provide some digestive relief. In one study of 126 individuals with chronic gastrointestinal problems, it was found that 20 ml of a daily papaya enzyme supplement prevented constipation and bloating. Taken before meals, papaya could improve digestion due to its natural digestive enzymes.
9. Abdominal Massage
Gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., recommends massaging the abdomen for some belly-bloat relief: "Start in the right lower belly and move around clockwise several times, while relaxing, lying down with your knees bent." Studies have found that abdominal massages can help relieve constipation, a common culprit of bloat.
Pedre also recommends doing yoga poses to help with digestion. Bending forward and twisting postures encourage movement of the intestines, helping move gas along.
10. Try a Low-FODMAP diet.
FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides (short-chain carbohydrates), and Polyols (sugar alcohols), which your body might not absorb well. The result can be gas and bloating. An analysis of 12 controlled studies found that a low-FODMAP diet offered relief from gastrointestinal symptoms, including gas and bloating, to 70% of participants with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). If a standard IBS diet isn't working, then the low-FODMAP diet offers an effective alternative.