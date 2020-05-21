Whether you’ve experienced it or not, you’ve probably heard of the term caffeine withdrawal—but what does that really mean? Can caffeine have similar effects as drugs, or is it just a colloquial term used to describe your yearning for a cup of coffee?

According to one study, the latest version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5) now recognizes caffeine withdrawal as a medical diagnosis. In fact, the disorder can produce some pretty negative symptoms, due to the fact that caffeine has stimulatory properties and addictive potential.

While caffeine may not be life-threatening like other substance or alcohol abuse, people are pretty dependent on it. In fact, one study says more than 90% of U.S. adults use it regularly and, on average, they consume more than 200 mg (or two cups) of caffeine per day.

Board-certified physician Eva Selhub, M.D. says “anyone who drinks caffeine regularly and then stops suddenly can be prone to having withdrawal symptoms.” If you do want to cut back on caffeine, it's important to do so gradually (more on that below).