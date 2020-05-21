mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

7 Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms You Should Know, From Experts

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Hand Pouring Espresso

Image by Laika One / Stocksy

May 21, 2020 — 14:34 PM

Whether you’ve experienced it or not, you’ve probably heard of the term caffeine withdrawal—but what does that really mean? Can caffeine have similar effects as drugs, or is it just a colloquial term used to describe your yearning for a cup of coffee? 

According to one study, the latest version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5) now recognizes caffeine withdrawal as a medical diagnosis. In fact, the disorder can produce some pretty negative symptoms, due to the fact that caffeine has stimulatory properties and addictive potential. 

While caffeine may not be life-threatening like other substance or alcohol abuse, people are pretty dependent on it. In fact, one study says more than 90% of U.S. adults use it regularly and, on average, they consume more than 200 mg (or two cups) of caffeine per day.  

Board-certified physician Eva Selhub, M.D. says “anyone who drinks caffeine regularly and then stops suddenly can be prone to having withdrawal symptoms.” If you do want to cut back on caffeine, it's important to do so gradually (more on that below).

Caffeine withdrawal symptoms 

If you stop drinking caffeine, there are a number of side effects you may experience:

Article continues below

1. Headache

When we consume caffeine, it causes the blood vessels in the brain to constrict, slowing blood flow. Meaning when caffeine consumption stops, blood flow to the brain increases.

Researchers from John Hopkins University and the University of Vermont explain that the change in cerebral blood flow is responsible for your withdrawal headaches.

2. Fatigue or drowsiness

Sure, you may drink coffee because you like the taste and the comfort of a warm mug. Even then, you probably rely on it to give you energy every now and then. Several studies have shown that caffeine can increase alertness and decrease fatigue in both large and moderate doses.

When you reduce your caffeine intake—especially when your body has become accustomed to it—you're likely to experience fatigue or drowsiness.

Article continues below

3. Changes in mood

Because of its stimulating properties, caffeine increases dopamine in the brain. When you suddenly decrease your intake, dopamine levels will also drop. This can lead to a depressed, anxious, or irritable mood, Selhub explains.

4. Difficulty concentrating

Similar to how caffeine impacts energy levels, it can also boost mental focus. In one study, sleep-deprived individuals who consumed caffeine were able to improve concentration and accuracy in performing tasks.

Instead of relying on coffee to concentrate, Selhub recommends getting quality sleep to aid your cognitive function.

Article continues below

5. Flu-like symptoms

These symptoms may include nausea, vomiting and myalgia (aka muscle pain), Selhub says. These are common symptoms of withdrawal from any kind of addiction.

6. Constipation

In many cases, drinking coffee can make you poop. This is partly because caffeine contributes to the contraction of the bowels, integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. tells mbg.

If your bowel movements were scheduled around your caffeine intake, stopping may disrupt your routine and lead to constipation.

Article continues below

7. Dizziness

Dizziness is commonly associated with headaches and migraines. You may experience one or both of these withdrawal symptoms as a result of increased blood flow to the brain.

How long does caffeine withdrawal last?

A study conducted by John Hopkins Medicine, says caffeine withdrawal symptoms will generally occur 12 to 24 hours after stopping, and they can last anywhere from two to 10 days. 

Article continues below

How to deal with caffeine withdrawal symptoms  

The best way to avoid caffeine withdrawal symptoms is to slowly reduce your intake instead of quitting cold turkey, recommends holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D.

There’s a couple ways you can do this effectively. Selhub recommends taking away half a cup of caffeine every week for about six weeks. “You can replace regular coffee with decaf, but I recommend drinking more water,” she says. 

If you’re comforted by sipping something warm, Vora recommends this method: "Turn a few cups a day into half-caf, then transition those to black tea...to green tea...to just a few sips.” Eventually, your caffeine intake will be so low, you should be able to quit altogether.  

One study shows exercise may help manage symptoms of caffeine withdrawal, as well. Selhub explains that exercise can increase dopamine and serotonin levels, which may have dropped with your caffeine decrease. Getting quality sleep and spending time in nature can have similar positive effects. 

Selhub also recommends eating a balanced diet, full of antioxidants. “A little bit of dark chocolate might also help,” she says. Now that’s a recommendation we can get behind. 

Bottom line

Caffeine affects everyone differently. In fact, for some, it can provide a variety of health benefits.

For example, green tea is high in antioxidants and has been proven to reduce inflammation; while coffee has been shown to have protective benefits against obesity, diabetes, and dementia, exercise science and nutrition expert Shawn Talbott, M.S., Ph.D. tells mbg.

For others, though, caffeine can lead to increased anxiety, disrupted sleep, or other negative side effects. If that's the case and you're looking to quit, be mindful of caffeine withdrawal by slowly cutting back. These caffeine alternatives may help fill the void.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression

Daniel Amen, M.D.
What A Psychiatrist Recommends If You're Feeling Pandemic Depression
Integrative Health

Forget Routines: Why Experts Say You Need Variety Now More Than Ever

Sarah Regan
Forget Routines: Why Experts Say You Need Variety Now More Than Ever
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Motivation

Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style

Jenny McCoy
Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style
Beauty

The Hardworking Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Hardworking Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin
Beauty

You Need This Exfoliating Tool In Your Bathroom For Extra-Soft Skin

Jamie Schneider
You Need This Exfoliating Tool In Your Bathroom For Extra-Soft Skin
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative
Sex

Women Are Having A Lot Of Bad Sex During COVID, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
Women Are Having A Lot Of Bad Sex During COVID, Study Finds
Beauty

The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs
Functional Food

Fridge Or Counter? Researchers Settle The Great Tomato Debate

Abby Moore
Fridge Or Counter? Researchers Settle The Great Tomato Debate
Spirituality

This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality

The AstroTwins
This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality
Functional Food

8 Quick, Healthy Family Meals A Nutritionist Swears By During Lockdown

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
8 Quick, Healthy Family Meals A Nutritionist Swears By During Lockdown
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/caffeine-withdrawal

Your article and new folder have been saved!