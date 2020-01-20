Researchers at the Exercise and Health Psychology Lab at Western University tested groups by first assessing the working memory of caffeine and non-caffeine consumers. After this, participants either consumed caffeine or exercised.

Twelve hours later their working memory was evaluated again, and they also reported caffeine withdrawal symptoms. Both exercise and caffeine improved working memory, but the exercise had the added benefit of reducing caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

But what is working memory? It helps control how we recall and store knowledge, making it an important component for day to day activities like reading a book or remembering what to buy at the grocery store.

While previous studies have shown that caffeine or exercise can help memory, this study was the first to compare the two head-to-head. Caffeine has been strongly linked to boosted memory and coffee in particular has even been linked to preventing cognitive decline.

In the end, this study found that a 20 minute brisk walk, which was the form of exercise used in the study, was actually better for both people who regularly consumed caffeine and people who didn't—meaning you don't have to be either a strict coffee drink or caffeine abstainer to reap the benefits of a quick workout on your memory.