One of the most popular (and potentially the most difficult) feats when the new year rolls around is to quit the caffeine. After the first of January, it seems that each year people gain a newfound purpose to cut back on the energizing yet addicting elixir that is coffee.

But if you love the taste of coffee, and the energy boost that comes with it, it can deter you from this caffeine-free goal. If you're one of these coffee-obsessed individuals, don't fret. Here are eight blends to trim down the caffeine, tailored to you and your personal coffee order. Whether you opt for a sweet latte or a strong black cold brew, here are the swaps that will keep you satisfied and full of energy.