Reishi Mushrooms: 6 Awesome Health Benefits Of This Superfood

You probably know all about the benefits of adding goji berries, apple cider vinegar, magnesium-rich foods, and adaptogens to your diet, but do you know about the powerful healing properties of the reishi mushroom? If you think mushrooms are only good for topping off your pizza or scrambling into your favorite veggie dish, think again. Thanks to the reishi mushroom's incredible healing properties and versatility, I think it's pretty safe to say that reishi mushroom might just be the most dynamic superfood yet.

While the reishi mushroom, or "Lingzhi" in Chinese, is still relatively unknown in Western cultures, this fascinating fungus has been revered in Asian societies for thousands of years and is one of the oldest symbols of well-being and longevity. These "mushrooms of immortality" are found growing on plum trees in the wild and were originally reserved for use only by royals. If the royals swore by them, why shouldn't you?

It wasn't until the second half of the 20th century that researchers began to rigorously study the medicinal properties of the reishi mushroom, which is known to the scientific community as ganoderma lucidum. So, let's talk facts: Here are six incredible, scientifically studied health benefits of reishi mushrooms: