We talk a lot about longevity at mindbodygreen, but living a long life and living a long and healthy life are not mutually inclusive. A master of movement and wellness herself, legendary yoga teacher Tara Stiles agrees that the focus should be on healthspan, not just lifespan: “I don’t want to live to be 100 unless I feel great in my body.”

Even if we eat all the superfoods in the world, move our bodies daily, and get deep and restful sleep each night, feeling incredible in our bodies as we age requires a more holistic approach to well-being. As it turns out, a quality multivitamin can play a part in that longevity equation.