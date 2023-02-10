This Supplement Is A Longevity Game-Changer — Are You Taking It?
We talk a lot about longevity at mindbodygreen, but living a long life and living a long and healthy life are not mutually inclusive. A master of movement and wellness herself, legendary yoga teacher Tara Stiles agrees that the focus should be on healthspan, not just lifespan: “I don’t want to live to be 100 unless I feel great in my body.”
Even if we eat all the superfoods in the world, move our bodies daily, and get deep and restful sleep each night, feeling incredible in our bodies as we age requires a more holistic approach to well-being. As it turns out, a quality multivitamin can play a part in that longevity equation.
Advertisement
How daily multi use supports healthy aging.
Did you know that most of the world’s population has inadequate vitamin and mineral intake? These essential nutrient gaps can have a global effect on whole-body health (especially later in life, as the ability to absorb and/or produce certain nutrients can decrease as we age).
Thankfully, evidence supports that people can address these gaps and improve their longevity1 by simply adding a comprehensive multivitamin to their daily routine.*
For example, in a study published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that women who took a daily multi had 5% longer telomeres2 than women who didn’t.*
Telomeres are chromosomal tips (or caps) that help protect DNA from stressors (and arguably the most significant markers of biological aging), so taking a daily multi has evidence-based longevity benefits.*
Advertisement
How mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ ups the longevity game even further.
While a daily multivitamin helps support a long healthspan, not every multi is created equal.
For example: mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ not only provides the complete array of essential vitamins and minerals you want and need (i.e., your body cannot make these nutrients, so you must consume them daily!) for whole-body health, but also features premium botanicals that deliver further, incremental support for lifelong longevity.*
These premium phytonutrients and bioactives each play a unique role in supporting cellular vitality and healthy aging:*
- Master antioxidant glutathione fights free radicals3 (which can contribute to aging) and increases cellular integrity, resilience, and longevity4.
- Powerful plant bioactive resveratrol also combats oxidative stress to help support heart, brain, and immune health. In this formula, its bioavailability is bio-enhanced by buddy botanical piperine.
- Macular carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin help promote cellular resilience and integrity by reducing oxidative stress5 and directly support vision and eye health (a very important benefit as we age).
- Research suggests maintaining healthy lycopene levels as we age helps support bone, skin, lung, and digestive health6, thanks to its antioxidant properties.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
If your goal is to support vitality as you age, a comprehensive multi is a vital part of your daily routine.*
“I move every day, I eat well, I take care of myself, but there’s one non-negotiable that really helps: I trust and love mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ because it’s giving me all the right nutrients in all of the right doses and also preparing me for healthy aging,”* Stiles expounds.
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.