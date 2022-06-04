This Phytonutrient Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body

In addition to all of those blood flow benefits (after all, our skin is an organ that relies on a healthy blood supply), resveratrol is also supporting our "beauty" organ in other key ways. According to mbg's beauty director, Alexandra Engler, polyphenols (like resveratrol) are extremely beneficial for skin health9 : "Resveratrol has been shown to help skin respond to UV exposure and free radicals10 , which is useful to combat signs of skin aging,"* she says.