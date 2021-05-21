mindbodygreen

The 15 Best Natural & Organic Healthy Aging Serums For Glowing Skin

The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+

Image by Weleda / Contributor

May 21, 2021 — 0:29 AM

As we get older, much of our attention in beauty turns to enhancing longevity—how we can keep our skin, bodies, and hair looking and feeling their best for years to come. I, for one, count it as a worthwhile endeavor: Our bodies are the longest relationship we’ll ever have, it’s only right that we care for them effectively, no? 

And when it comes to skin care, there are several natural and clean actives that will help you do just that. See, keeping skin healthy (rather than just reactive fixes or impulsive treatments) is about nurturing it and fueling it: To do that, we turn to some of our favorite and time-tested botanicals and extracts. 

Here, the best healthy aging serums and treatments to keep your skin looking vibrant and glowing—today, tomorrow, or a decade from now.  

Best overall

A clean vitamin C that rivals all others: This smart blend uses a potent combo of l-ascorbic acid and a vitamin C derivative called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate. Vitamin C is one of the best ways to create and keep collagen (it’s a vital part of the collagen synthesis process), so if you want firm skin, this is the way to do it. This is also further improved with vitamin E, which improves vitamin C’s effectiveness, and ferulic acid to help stabilize the formula. 

Vitamin C+E+Ferulic Serum, Marie Veronique ($90)  

Marie Veronique Vitamin C E Ferulic Serum
Marie Veronique

Best retinol

Retinols get all the love for anti-aging ingredients. Certainly, they are quite the powerhouses: They accelerate skin cell turnover, improve collagen production, and help the skin act younger. Of course, it also has the reputation of being hard to tolerate, which they are for many people. This uses a unique vitamin A derivative that is found to be less so—and then is further buffered with niacinamide.

Triple Active Reclaiming Serrum, January Labs ($86)

January Labs Triple Action Refining Serum
January Labs

Best hyaluronic acid

One of the most sensorially appealing ways to get younger, plumper skin? That has to go to hyaluronic acid. The humectant pulls in water and helps hold it in the skin's epidermis. We love this blend because it uses three different sizes of hyaluronic acid, so it’s able to tend to the various layers of the skin. (If you want our other recs, check out the list here.) 

Instant Smoothing Serum, Grown Alchemist ( $95) 

Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum
Grown Alchemist

Best AHA

Alpha hydroxy acids are ideal for those with aging skin concerns, as they not only help exfoliate the skin—which will smooth fine lines and fade age spots—but they can act as a hydrator too. (This is because they are able to bind with water.) Lactic acid is one of the most gentle, yet effective options—and this comes with a potent 10% of it. Plus it’s layered with the brand’s signature squalane.

Squalane 10% Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, Biossance ($95)

Biossance Squalane + Lactic Acid Refining Night Serum
Biossance

Best niacinamide

Niacinamide, a vitamin B3 derivative, has become very popular of late. We’re all for the reason why: It’s brightening, supports the barrier, and is anti-inflammatory (sometimes a hard balance to strike as many brightening ingredients can cause irritation and break down the barrier). This is made with a high level of the vitamin—plus it’s made more effective by blending it with a hyaluronic acid precursor. We simply love a smart, organic formula around here. 

20% Niacinamide + B3 Organic Rescue Serum, I’M FABULOUS ($89)

I'M FABULOUS Niacinamide Serum
I'M FABULOUS

Best for the microbiome

To have healthy skin long term, there is nothing more important than keeping a robust, healthy skin microbiome. You can do this in a variety of ways (don’t strip your natural oils, support the barrier, don’t use harsh sulfates, and so on), and you can also be proactive by using biome-friendly formulas. However, the world of probiotic skin care is a murky one (many people make claims they can’t substantiate). However, La Flore’s pre-, pro-, and postbiotic formulas check out—they pride themselves in their delivery method that is able to keep the probiotics alive, unlike many formulas—delivering on healthy aging efficacy and barrier support. 

Probiotic Concentrate Serum, La Flore ($140)

La Flore Probiotic Concentrate Serum
La Flore

Best bakuchiol

This natural (and less irritating!) retinol alternative has been shown to have the same results as the former. The sustainable and clean brand blends together the plant extract with rosehip seed oil, rosemary leaf extract and other firming botanical ingredients. 

Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil, Ren Skin Care ($69)

Ren Skin Care Bio Retinoid Anti Wrinkle Concentrate Oil
Ren Skin Care

Best for sensitive skin

So many people with sensitive skin feel they can’t dive into the world of potent active ingredients—as so many irritate the barrier. But this helps the skin by nurturing it—not messing with it. It’s made with ceramides, a natural and necessary component of the skin barrier, marshmallow, to soothe redness and irritation, and evening primrose for conditioning. 

Marshmallow & Ceramide Sensitivity Soothing Serum, Naturopathica ($90)

Naturopathica Sensitive Skin Serum
Naturopathica

Best for barrier support

Building strong, resilient skin is one of the hidden keys to healthy skin long term. See compromised barriers cause inflammaging. This is essentially chronic, low-grade inflammation that will accelerate aging overtime (read: you don’t really see the immediate effects, but you will later). This uses innovative and exciting ingredients (purslane! Skullcap! Short and long chain hyaluronic acid!) to fortify the skin. 

Super Anti-Aging Serum, Dr. Barbara Sturm ($350)

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm

Best for brightening

There are many routes to brightening your complexion—but we’re partial to this precious spice. (It is said that it takes 4,500 crocus flowers to make up 1 ounce of saffron.) This particular formula is modeled after an ancient, Ayurvedic topical elixir that was popular among royals: it blends saffron, rose, licorice root, and more. 

Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum, Ranavat Botanicals ($135)

Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum
Ranavat Botanicals

Best for firming

This serum gets its power from a very unique form of resveratrol (an antioxidant) that was developed by the French skin care company and Harvard: In clinicals they’ve shown it to be 2x more effective than the retinol they compared it to, as well as 84% of women tested said their skin was firmer. Additionally, this contains hyaluronic acid and collagen for hydration. 

Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum, Caudalie ($79)

Caudalie Serum
Caudalie

Best for nourishing

This uses the power of plant stem cells to rejuvenate the skin. The particular kind, echinacea stem cells, make skin appear firmer and more refined. It also combines alpine rose for antioxidants and bamboo extract for hydration and softening. 

Stem Cell Serum, Indie Lee ($135) 

Indie Lee Stem Cell Oil
Indie Lee

Best organic

As far as natural and organic icons go, there is no one better than Tata Harper. In this decadent serum, the brand cocktails 40 botanicals—all hand selected to give you a more youthful glow. There’s arnica, jojoba, date seed extract, neroli oil, the list goes on. And of course, the herbal and floral natural fragrance will enchant your senses. 

Rejuvenating Serum 2.0, Tata Harper ($168)

Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum 2.0
Tata Harper

Best for texture

Skin texture changes overtime—which is why it comes up as a primary skin concern for many women. And this serum? Well it checks all the boxes. There’s bakuchiol for cell turnover, natural AHAs for resurfacing, and vitamin C, bearberry leaf and licorice root for antioxidant protection and brightening!

Plant Genius Survival Serum, Alpyn Beauty ($68)

Alpyn Beauty Serum
Alpyn Beauty

Best for hydrating

With age, our skin becomes drier (thanks to a combo of hormones, thinning skin, and declining levels of natural fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants). So for many people, keeping skin hydrating is concern number one. This blends together natural nourishing acids like ximenynic acid, ellagic acid, hyaluronic acid, and phytosterol.

Flora Serum, Monastery ($140)

Monetary Flora Serum
Monetary

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

