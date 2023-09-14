The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+

Each bottle of True Botanicals comes loaded with the highest-quality, natural ingredients—it’s no wonder it’s become one of the most sought after skin care brands around. This firming serum uses a marine active complex that combines four different seaweed extracts and marine minerals to help hydrate, lift, and tone. The formula is further built out with luxe botanical oils, algae extracts, and antioxidants to protect against free radical damage.

What our reviewer says:

I’ve gone through one bottle of this serum (used once to twice daily), and my skin looked so much more refreshed when it was in my lineup. The blend really helps your skin look lifted and rejuvenated. While I don’t have serious sagging concerns yet, I do have fine lines developing and sallowness around my eyes. This has helped smooth those out and helps my eyes look more awake. I also love that it’s effective – yet so gentle. Lots of “anti-aging” serums can be aggressive, but this one respects the barrier.

Ingredient highlights:

-Algae

-Marine extracts

-Camellia oil

-Green tea extract

-Free of over 6,500 ingredients flagged by MADE SAFE®