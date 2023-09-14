The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+

The 17 Best Natural Anti-Aging Serums That Lift, Firm & Brighten
Preview: The 17 best anti-aging serums
- Best firming: True Botanicals Supersea Firming Lifting Serum, $188
- Best for brightening: Origins GinZing Into the Glow Brightening Serum, $46
- Best for dark spots: Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, $68
- Best exfoliating: Biossance Squalane Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, $65
- Best hydrating: Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum, $150
- Best for rejuvenation: Symbiome The Answer Serum, $200
- Best for adult acne: Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum, $69
- Best drugstore: Physicians Formula Rose All Day Serum, $16
- Best organic: Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum, $196
- Best budget: The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C & EGF Brightening Serum, $17
- Best vitamin C: Marie Veronique C + E + Ferulic Acid, $115
- Best retinol: January Labs Triple Active Reclaiming Serum, $86
- Best retinal: DWB Retinal Night, $99
- Best bakuchiol: Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum, $75
- Best niacinamide: Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle Niacinamide Firming Serum, $58
- Best HA: Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum, $62
- Best AHA: Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High Potency 9.8% Glycolic Acid Serum, $62
As we get older, much of our attention in beauty turns to enhancing longevity—how we can keep our skin, bodies, and hair looking and feeling their best for years to come. I, for one, count it as a worthwhile endeavor: Our relationship with our body is one of the longest relationships we'll ever have; it's only right that we care for it effectively, no?
And when it comes to skin care, there are several actives that will help you do just that. See, keeping skin healthy (rather than just making quick tweakments) is about nurturing it and fueling it: To do that, we turn to some of our favorite and time-tested ingredients.
Here, the best healthy aging serums and treatments to keep your skin looking vibrant and glowing—today, tomorrow, or a decade from now.
A note about “anti-aging”
Best anti-aging serums
Best firming: True Botanicals SuperSEA Firming Lifting Serum
Pros
- Contains both organic and wild harvested ingredients
- Firms skin without triggering inflammation as it contains several soothing ingredients that support the skin barrier
Cons
- Pricey
Vegan:No
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Essential oils
Certifications:Leaping BunnyPETA CertifiedMADE SAFE certified
Each bottle of True Botanicals comes loaded with the highest-quality, natural ingredients—it’s no wonder it’s become one of the most sought after skin care brands around. This firming serum uses a marine active complex that combines four different seaweed extracts and marine minerals to help hydrate, lift, and tone. The formula is further built out with luxe botanical oils, algae extracts, and antioxidants to protect against free radical damage.
What our reviewer says:
I’ve gone through one bottle of this serum (used once to twice daily), and my skin looked so much more refreshed when it was in my lineup. The blend really helps your skin look lifted and rejuvenated. While I don’t have serious sagging concerns yet, I do have fine lines developing and sallowness around my eyes. This has helped smooth those out and helps my eyes look more awake. I also love that it’s effective – yet so gentle. Lots of “anti-aging” serums can be aggressive, but this one respects the barrier.
Ingredient highlights:
-Algae
-Marine extracts
-Camellia oil
-Green tea extract
-Free of over 6,500 ingredients flagged by MADE SAFE®
Best for brightening: Origins GinZing Into the Glow Brightening Serum
Pros
- Uses several actives that work in unique ways to create a multi-angle approach to brightening
- Can also help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores
Cons
- Not cruelty free
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance free:Essential oils
Certifications:Clean At SephoraConscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
Get your glow on with this complexion boosting blend. It contains a complex that’s a combo of AHAs, BHAs, and coffee extracts that encourage speedier cell turnover, making a more even and smooth canvas. Additionally, it’s packed with vitamin C (a superstar antioxidant that can boost collagen production) and hyaluronic acid (a naturally occurring humectant that can help plump up the skin).
Ingredient highlights:
-Vitamin C
-AHAs
-BHAs
-Hyaluronic acid
-Coffee extract
-Formulated without phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best for dark spots: Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum
Pros
- The delivery system only targets dark spots, so it won’t lighten skin all over – a common concern for most dark spot correcting serums
Cons
- Too much niacinamide can be irritating for some folks, so be sure you’re not using it elsewhere in your routine
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At Sephora
From a beloved and beauty editor-approved brand, this serum helps fade dark spots through innovative ingredient technology. The delivery system ensures that only the appropriate dosage is released into the skin only where it's needed, so as to not spur irritation (which can make dark spots worse). It’s infused with several actives that can help fade pigmentation concerns, such as niacinamide, algae, vitamin C, and fruit enzymes.
What our reviewer says:
"here's a good reason this dark spot serum once racked up a 3,000 person waitlist: It relies on “Smart Melanin Technology” composed of ingredients that effectively treat overproduction of melanin (hyperpigmentation, melasma, etc.), without ever bleaching the skin or harming the moisture barrier. It also has the most deliciously creamy texture that feels like heaven on the skin. Every time my complexion looks a little dull or inflamed, I grab for Milk Marvel like it's a safety blanket. It's the skin care hero I consistently come back to in a pinch." — mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider
Ingredient highlights:
-Algae
-Vitamin C
-Niacinamide
-Enzymes
-Formulated without phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best exfoliating: Biossance Squalane Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum
Pros
- High percentage of lactic acid means it’s effective
- Squalane is naturally produced by the body, so it works well with the skin barrier
- Use vegan lactic acid and squalane
Cons
- Only an overnight serum, as AHAs can make skin more photosensitive
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At SephoraLeaping BunnyEWG verifiedMy Green Lab Certification
In terms of exfoliating, there are so many excellent chemical exfoliators to pick from: Glycolic, salicylic, lactic, and mandelic. Personally, I love lactic acid as it's exfoliating and hydrating at the same time. This serum from the biotech-based brand Biossance uses 10% lactic acid to help resurface and smooth the complexion. It also contains conditioning squalane and a clover extract to help protect skin from daily stressors.
What our reviewer says:
An overnight treatment that puts in the work. Layer this potent lactic acid number under a hydrating cream and I promise you that you'll wake up with glowing skin. The brand's signature squalane also helps buffer any irritation, given 10% lactic acid can be a lot for some folks. I personally don’t use it every night, but can tolerate every third night. But given how effective it is, that’s all I need.
Ingredient highlights:
-Squalane
-Lactic acid
-Formulated without parabens, PEG, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone, methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best hydrating: Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum
Pros
- Refillable bottle
- Innovative delivery system means that the ingredients are more effective
Cons
- Expensive
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At Sephora
The serum floods the skin with several layers of ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, four kinds of hyaluronic acid, amino acids, fermented algae, and antioxidant-rich botanicals like noni fruit and prickly pear extract. As if this robust bouquet of actives wasn't enough, it uses a special delivery system that allows the ingredients to sink into the epidermis more effectively. It's called multi-lamellar technology, and it mimics the skin's structure—releasing ingredients where they're needed most.
What our reviewer says:
This, my friends, is a serum of the highest order. It feels like silk upon application and keeps the skin calm and plump all day long. I have been savoring the formula since getting my hands on a bottle, and will continue to do so until the last drop.
Ingredient highlights:
-Algae
-Hyaluronic acid
-Niacinamide
-Ceramides
-Peptides
-Prickly pear
-Noni fruit
-Formulated without parabens, sulfates, PEGs, phthalates, formaldehyde donors, mineral oil, BHA, BHT, hydroquinone, triclosan, and silicones.
Best for rejuvenation: Symbiome The Answer Serum
Pros
- 1% of all sales donated to the Amazon Conservation Team
- Contains no preservatives, as it’s naturally preserved through the fermented ingredients
Cons
- Very expensive
Vegan:No
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Essential oils
This biotech-led brand is creating some of the most innovative and game changing formulations on the market today. The first thing that makes them notable is that the edited formulas contain no fillers or preservatives, as they are naturally preserved through the fermented ingredients. This top shelf formula contains nutrient-dense botanical extracts, a biome-friendly postbiotic, and stem cells, which are rich in rejuvenating growth factors.
What our reviewer says:
It’s been several months since I’ve finished my supply of this serum, and let me tell you: I still think about it often. The blend not only supports the barrier and microbiome, but is loaded with growth factors to help keep skin looking, acting, and feeling young. When I was using it, my complexion glowed. It’ll likely go down as one of my favorite serums of all time.
Ingredient highlights:
-Lactobacillus ferment
-Stem cells
-Geranium leaf oil
-Formulated without preservatives (including parabens and triclosan), PEG, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, hydroquinone, methylisothiazolinone, methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best for adult acne: Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
Pros
- Niacinamide balances sebum production
- Adaptogens and ceramides support the barrier
Cons
- Not for those with sensitive skin
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At Sephora
Both retinol and niacinamide are star ingredients for those with acne—so why not use them in one formula? This bled uses a more potent form called retinal (retinaldehyde), which works by interacting with the skin's receptors, where it beneficially alters the genes involved with inflammation and cell growth. This reduces the formation of microcomedones (a fancy word for skin pores clogged with sebum, bacteria, and dead skin cells). Then niacinamide is formulated at 5%, which is a clinically effective dosage for reducing breakouts and balancing sebum. Finally, the formula is further buffered with adaptogens and ceramides for their hydration and soothing properties.
Ingredient highlights:
-Niacinamide
-Ceramides
-Mushroom extract
-Retinal
-Formulated without silicones, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best drugstore: Physicians Formula Rose All Day Serum
Pros
- Budget friendly price point
- Oil-free and non-comedogenic formula means it’s excellent for oil-prone skin too
- Great “beginner” serum
Cons
- Not as clean as the others on this list
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Physicians Formula is an excellent, M.D.-founded drugstore brand that not only prioritizes clean formulas, but is made for those with sensitive skin so all the products are hypoallergenic. This serum is made with hydrating rose water, firming peptides, and brighting kakadu plum and goji berry. It’s an antioxidant rich serum that also has a slightly pearlescent finish—which will give your complexion a bit of a temporary boost while the actives get to work in the epidermis.
Ingredient highlights:
-Peptides
-Kakadu plum
-Rose water
-Formulated without parabens and gluten
Best organic: Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum
Pros
- Contains 40 active ingredients that target various aging concerns
Cons
- Expensive
- High concentration of essential oils, in case you’re sensitive to those (& in which case, I recommend you try out the brand’s SuperKind collection which is free of EOs)
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Essential oils
Certifications:Clean At SephoraCOSMOS NATURAL certified by Ecocert Greenlife
A serum that’s loaded with botanicals (40 to be exact) that support the skin from all angles. I obviously can’t elaborate on all of them, but I’ll highlight my favorites. It contains plant-derived peptides to lift and firm the skin. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and creates a soft, supple appearance. Mango seed butter is high in both vitamin C and E for collagen production. And marine extracts (like seaweed and kelp) to smooth fine lines. An all-star lineup if I’ve ever seen one.
Ingredient highlights:
-Marine extracts
-Hyaluronic acid
-Peptides
-Formulated without silicones, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best budget: The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C & EGF Brightening Serum
Pros
- Affordable price point
- Ascorbyl glucoside converts to ascorbic acid on the skin
Cons
- Plastic packaging
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At SephoraCertified by The Vegan SocietyB-Corp Certified
You don’t have to break the bank to get results, and brands like The Inkey List are proof. They’re able to do so because they stick to simple pared down formulas that use more affordable derivatives of popular actives. For example, in this brightening and lifting serum they use ascorbyl glucoside, which is a powerful but more affordable vitamin C. It also contains plant-derived growth factors to enhance firmness and elasticity.
Ingredient highlights:
-Vitamin C
-EGF
-Formulated without phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best vitamin C: Marie Veronique C + E + Ferulic Acid
Pros
- Not only do you get the the namesake antioxidants, but it comes with astaxanthin and CoQ10 which are excellent for aging skin
Cons
- Expensive
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
In terms of ingredient combinations, vitamins C and E and ferulic acid are about as famous as they come for collagen production. Vitamin C is a necessary part of the collagen synthesis and cross-linking process. Vitamin E crucially stabilizes the notoriously volatile molecule. Ferulic acid is not only an antioxidant but can help power up other antioxidants—meaning the entire formula becomes more effective. This super-powered combo will brighten tone, improve firmness and elasticity, and smooth wrinkles.
What our reviewer says:
Out of all the products I use and recommend, this is likely the most name-checked. Not only do I genuinely love it and use it regularly, but I’ve found it to be a vitamin C serum that works for almost all skin types. Of the people who have tried it, I’ve heard no negative feedback. It’s just that good.
Ingredient highlights:
-Vitamin C
-Vitamin E
-Ferulic acid
-CoQ10
-Green tea extract
-Astaxanthin
-Hyaluronic acid
-Ceramides
-Plant stem cells
-Formulated without parabens, silicons, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best retinal: DWB Retinal Night
Pros
- Ceramides support the skin barrier and improve moisture retention
- Peptides can help firm and lift the skin as well
Cons
- Only a nighttime treatment
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
The much anticipated retinol product from skin cycling creator, mindbodygreen collective member, and board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., this powerful product did not disappoint. Retinal (clock the “A” there), is the most potent form of vitamin A you can get your hands on without getting yourself a prescription. How does it compare to standard retinols? It’s a whopping 10-times more bioavailable! That means it’s more effective and works faster. The ingredient is buffered with peptides and lipids to support the barrier.
What our reviewer says:
You can’t get more effective than this (well, technically you can but it will require a visit to a derm and a prescription). The final installment of Bowe’s skin cycling routine is the holy grail of vitamin A products. But if all this talk of high-powered ingredients is scaring you off, please note that I have very sensitive skin and can still tolerate it a few times a week.
Ingredient highlights:
-Ceramides
-Peptides
-Retinal
-Formulated without gluten, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone
Best retinol: January Labs Triple Active Reclaiming Serum
Pros
- Contains several soothing ingredients to buffer any irritation, including aloe, marine extracts, and sodium PCA
Cons
- It’s a powerful product, so I recommend using gentle, simple formulas elsewhere in your lineup
- Can only use at night
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Retinol is perhaps the most famous healthy aging ingredient out there. It upregulates collagen production, encourages skin cell turnover, fades dark spots, and improves skin rejuvenation. Not bad, huh? This serum uses a proprietary 0.5% retinol that’s effective without the irritation (a common side effect of the ingredient). The formula doesn’t stop there: It also layers in niacinamide, vitamin C, lactic acid, and loads of other skin-supporting ingredients.
What our reviewer says:
I’ve gone through a few bottles of this serum since being introduced to the brand several years ago, and it’s really special. It’s just filled to the brim with actives that can help turn back the clock. I also love that they’re all formulated to work together—often we’re told not to mix ingredients for fear of deactivating their benefits, but these were made to be applied in tandem.
Ingredient highlights:
-Retinol
-Marine extracts
-Vitamin C
-Niacinamide
-Lactic acid
-Aloe
-Formulated without parabens, silicons, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best bakuchiol: Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum
Pros
- The formula is in total 99.6% natural origin, and 83.3% of the total ingredients are from organic farming.
- COSMOS ORGANIC certified by ECOCERT Greenlife according to COSMOS Standard.
Cons
- Dropper bottle is hard to use towards the last bit, as it’s a milkier formula
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At SephoraCOSMOS NATURAL certified by Ecocert Greenlife
Bakuchiol has been shown to work in a similar way as retinol, just without the irritation. It can be a great topical for fine lines and texture, earning it the title of “nature’s retinol.” This organic formula uses the ingredient alongside an alfalfa extract to enhance its efficacy. It also uses plant stem cells from the acai plant and rosehip seed oil, which is high in vitamin C and vitamin A via carotenoids.
What our reviewer says:
My skin drinks up this plush, pillow-y serum. I use it nightly and have noticed the texture on my cheeks and forehead to be much smoother. I’ve tried a lot of bakuchiol serums, but few have really stood out as being memorable. But this one really delivers. I suspect it has something to do with the fact that it also contains plant stem cells and loads of antioxidant-rich extracts.
Ingredient highlights:
-Plant stem cells
-Bakuchiol
-Formulated without parabens, silicons, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best niacinamide: Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle Niacinamide Firming Serum
Pros
- The formula contains certified organic and wild-harvested ingredients
Cons
- Restrict the use of niacinamide elsewhere in your routine as using to much of it can cause irritation
- Essential oils may cause sensitivities for some folks
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Essential oils
Certifications:Clean At SephoraLeaping Bunny1% For The PlanetPlastic Neutral Certified
Niacinamide has been used in skin care formulas for years, as it supports the barrier, balances sebum, and can help smooth out texture.. But only up until relatively recently has it become so buzzy. Now, it’s practically everywhere—which makes this category a stiff competition. We love this formula because it pairs the ingredient with firming nettle extract and rambutan, which is often thought of as a plant-based retinol alternative.
Ingredient highlights:
-Niacinamide
-Nettle extract
-Rambutan
-Formulated without parabens, silicons, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best hyaluronic acid: Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum
Pros
- Simple, concentrated serum that targets fine lines and hydration
Cons
- Small bottle that gets used up quickly
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At SephoraClean at Target
Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that’s naturally produced by the skin. In the skin barrier, its function is to attract and hold water, reducing transepidermal water loss. However, HA production slows as we age. Enter: hyaluronic acid serums. This product puts HA in the spotlight, featuring three different molecular weight sodium hyaluronate so the serum can penetrate different layers of the skin and provide more effective hydration.
What our reviewer says:
"Many hyaluronic acid serums are sticky and leave behind a nasty residue, but never this one. The second I apply this serum to damp skin, HA starts working it’s magic to pull water into the skin and give a smoother, more plump appearance in seconds. The momentary result is noticeable, but the impact on my skin’s texture after a few weeks of daily use was the real shocker." — mbg assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye
Ingredient highlights:
-Hyaluronic acid
-Formulated without parabens, silicons, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Best AHA: Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High Potency 9.8% Glycolic Acid Serum
Pros
- Simple, effective formula
Cons
- Not cruelty free
Vegan:Yes
Cruelty free:No
Fragrance free:Yes
Certifications:Clean At SephoraConscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
Glycolic acid is the strongest of the AHAs, and this formula has it formulated at almost 10%. Translation? This is a powerful chemical exfoliant. Glycolic isn’t just loved for its ability to help spur skin cell turnover and smooth out texture, it’s also shown to spur collagen production and dermal thickness. The concentrate is buffered with the humectants glycerin and HA.
Ingredient highlights:
-Hyaluronic acid
-Glycolic acid
-Formulated without parabens, silicons, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.
Comparing anti-aging serums
|Product
|Superlative
|Price
|Price per ounce
|Cruelty free
|Vegan
|Fragrance free
|TrueBotanicals SuperSEA Firming Lifting Serum
|Best firming
|$188
|$188
|Yes
|No
|Essential oils
|Origins GinZing Into the Glow Brightening Serum
|Best brightening
|$46
|$46
|No
|Yes
|Essential oils
|Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum
|Best for dark spots
|$68
|$68
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Biossance Squalane Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum
|Best exfoliating
|$65
|$65
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum
|Best hydrating
|$150
|$250
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Symbiome The Answer Serum
|Best for rejuvenation
|$200
|$200
|Yes
|No
|Essential oils
|Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
|Best for adult acne
|$69
|$69
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Physicians Formula Rose All Day Serum
|Best drugstore
|$17
|$17
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum
|Best organic
|$196
|$196
|Yes
|Yes
|Essential oils
|The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C & EGF Brightening Serum
|Best budget
|$17
|$17
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Marie Veronique C + E + Ferulic Acid
|Best vitamin C
|$115
|$115
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DWB Retinal Night
|Best retinal
|$99
|$99
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|January Labs Triple Active Reclaiming Serum
|Best retinol
|$86
|$86
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum
|Best bakuchiol
|$75
|$75
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle Niacinamide Firming Serum
|Best niacinamide
|$58
|$58
|Yes
|Yes
|Essential oils
|Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum
|Best hyaluronic acid
|$62
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High Potency 9.8% Glycolic Acid Serum
|Best AHA
|$35
|$35
|No
|No
|Yes
How we picked
High-quality formulas
We only feature serums that have effective, safe, and clean formulas.
Research-informed actives
The ingredients in these formulas were selected as they can target various concerns of aging skin.
Tried & tested
I vetted the formulas, as well as have personally tested most of the offerings. The rest have been tested by the mbg beauty team or come recommended by trusted professionals.
Variety
We know that everyone has different needs, from skin type to budgets. So we included a wide range of products so you’ll find something that can work for you.
What do we mean by natural & clean anti-aging serums
There is no regulated definition of "clean" or "natural" in the beauty industry. So it's really up to brands, publications, and individuals to create their own definition.
Natural ingredients are plant- or mineral-derived and are extracted from natural-world sources. We prioritize natural ingredients when they make sense in the formula, as many botanicals are hugely beneficial for the skin.
But we also understand that lab-derived ingredients can sometimes be the better alternative, as they can be more environmentally friendly and less irritating for the skin. We also believe that "natural" formulas are a spectrum, as it's very rare that a product is 100% natural—so a natural formula may still contain ingredients that are synthetic.
Clean formulas can include both natural and lab-derived ingredients. Clean ingredients are those that are identified as safe for the skin and overall health as backed by research. Clean formulas tend to be more gentle for skin, as they avoid sensitizing ingredients. We believe that what ingredients are deemed "safe" is an ongoing conversation.
Why you should trust us
I’m the beauty director at mindbodygreen and have been working as a lifestyle journalist and editor for over a decade. . In my career as a beauty reporter, I’ve tried thousands of products—so I’m well versed in testing formulas.
As a thorough reporter, I stay informed on the latest ingredient research and innovations. The beauty industry is a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important to stay up-to-date in order to make informed choices about which formulas earn a spot on this list.
The ones I recommend to you are rigorously tested, vetted, and researched. High standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts.
mindbodygreen is the leader in health and well-being—and our beauty coverage strives to bring you only what will help you feel healthier and happier.
Anti-aging ingredients to look for
We name checked a lot of ingredients throughout this article, but here are a few of the most popular and effective ingredients for mature skin.
- Sunscreen. Sunscreen is the most important product you can use for younger skin, as it will protect you from UV damage. As NYC dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D. says, "UV exposure can lead to signs of skin aging including dark spots and a breakdown in collagen, which leads to fine lines and wrinkles."
- Retinol. Retinoids are vitamin A derivatives and studies show that they play a significant part in a slew of topical skin care improvements1 including reducing lines and wrinkles and the appearance of dark spots. Board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Libby, M.D., FAAD, says retinoids are the holy grail for almost any dermatologist. "Retinoids increase cellular turnover to exfoliate clogged pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines and are fabulous treatments for acne."
- AHAs. "For older patients and those with oilier skin, I tend to add a bonus AHA for exfoliating and improving skin texture and tone," says board-certified dermatologist Caren Campbell, M.D, noting that research has shown that they also help stimulate collagen and elastin production2, slough off dead skin cells, and brighten the overall complexion.
- Hyaluronic acid. "It draws water into the stratum corneum, the top layer of the skin. It is a humectant, so it gives an immediate improvement in the way the skin looks—less ashy, dry, dull," says holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman M.D, assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai.
- Niacinamide. Niacinamide is an essential vitamin that contributes to overall skin health. It works as an antioxidant, but improves ceramide levels in the skin and strengthens the skin barrier.
- Vitamin C. A common go-to for skin experts is vitamin C since it helps build collagen in the skin, stabilizes the collagen you already have, and treats and prevents hyperpigmentation.
- Peptides. Triple-board certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD, recommends reaching for peptides. "Peptides are small-chain amino acids that help build collagen, elastin, and keratin," she says. "This can lead to firmer and smoother skin."
What ingredients should you skip?
We avoid steadfast "no lists" at mindbodygreen since we find explaining what's in the product to be more worthwhile. That being said, here are the most common ingredients folks might want to be cautious about using:
- Undisclosed fragrance: Fragrance is not a dirty word and can enhance the sensorial appeal of products. However, fragrance ingredients can be irritating (both synthetic and natural) for lots of skin types and may trigger inflammation or breakouts. This is why we believe its transparency is important: so folks can decide if the ingredients are suitable for their skin. When in doubt, opt for a fragrance-free foundation.
- Parabens and triclosan: Preservatives are necessary in all water-based products to stop mold or bacteria from growing. But not all preservatives are created equal. These are preservatives that are known to have sensitizing and endocrine-disrupting effects3. Thanks to modern ingredient chemistry, there are much better options available.
- Phthalates: These are plasticizers and have been shown to have endocrine-disrupting abilities4. They are present in things from home goods and beauty products to food packaging. Given how present they are, we encourage people to find phthalate-free personal care products to lessen their toxic load.
- Mineral oils and petrochemicals: We do our best to avoid petroleum-based ingredients out of environmental concerns. They're quite ubiquitous in the industry, so it's almost impossible to avoid altogether, but try to limit use. Look for mineral oil, paraffinum liquidum, petrolatum, and paraffin.
- Known irritants: This advice is a bit pedantic, but it's worth articulating: Every skin type is different, and folks have unique sensitivities. If you have any ingredients that you've had reactions to in the past (even "good" ingredients, such as certain forms of vitamin C!), be sure to skip formulas containing them.
FAQ
Do serums work for anti-aging?
Serums are highly concentrated formulas that are meant to be applied directly onto clean skin to treat various concerns, from fine lines and dark spots to a compromised skin barrier. They tend to contain more targeted and potent active ingredients, such as retinol, AHAs, vitamin C, niacinamide, and peptides. When formulated well, the serums can provide many healthy aging benefits that work for anti-aging.
Which is better, retinol or hyaluronic acid?
Comparing retinol and hyaluronic acid is very much an apples and oranges situation. They have very different functions, and it’s really not fair to award one as “better.” That being said, retinol is better at improving collagen production, treating blemishes, and increasing skin cell turnover. Hyaluronic acid is better at hydration, plumping, and barrier support.
Which is better, anti-aging cream or serum?
Serums are highly concentrated and therefore are usually more effective at treating various concerns related to aging skin. However, creams are just as necessarily part of your routine as this is the hydration step. It’s not an “or” scenario, but rather “and.”
The takeaway
Aging is a privilege – but it’s only natural to want to care for your skin as you get older. These are the best skin care serums designed for the needs of mature skin, be that dark spots, fine lines, loss of moisture, or sensitivities. Want more information on how to care for mature skin? Check out this derm-approved anti-aging routine.