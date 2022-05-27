This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today
Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I’m not referring to a lush pile of linens, rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is very much real.
Perhaps you’re familiar with EADEM’s inaugural launch, a milky Dark Spot Serum that once racked up a 3,000 person waitlist. Well, their beloved moisturizer calls on the same innovative brightening formula with a delicious, fluffy texture. What’s more, you can get your hands on both products with EADEM’s anniversary sale; the BIPOC-owned brand is celebrating its first birthday with 20% off sitewide, today until May 28. I suggest you snag the moisturizer (the serum, too, while you’re at it) before it undoubtedly flies off the shelves.
How the Cloud Cushion Moisturizer works.
The brand relies on “Smart Melanin Technology,” composed of ingredients that effectively treat overproduction of melanin (hyperpigmentation, melasma, etc.), without ever bleaching the skin or harming the moisture barrier. These ingredients—namely, anti-inflammatory peptides and niacinamide—are used at a specific dosage to remain high-performing yet gentle on melanated skin. On that note, EADEM’s products prioritize the needs of melanin-rich skin, but the brand asserts anyone can use them. If you’re dealing with dark spots of any kind, chances are you’ll find them helpful—I certainly did.
In addition to those skin-brightening actives, the moisturizer also features plant-based ceramides, glycerin, snow mushroom, and squalane to deeply hydrate and nurture the skin barrier. And for even more anti-inflammatory properties, you’ll find chamomile and black seed extracts, both of which are beloved for reducing irritation and dialing down redness.
EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer
EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer$58
As for the texture? Well, the “cloud” moniker certainly doesn’t disappoint: This moisturizer feels just like butter, whip-thick and plush, yet it sinks in like an absolute dream. At the risk of sounding dramatic, my skin really is on cloud nine. Other thick moisturizers have more of a balmy texture and sit heavy on my skin, but this one leaves an airy, breathable finish—like I’m wearing a comfortable veil of hydration. It strikes the perfect balance between moisturizing and lightweight, especially if you have combination skin like me.
My results.
Dark spots are my No. 1 skin care concern—most of the blemishes I encounter are tender, under-the-skin cysts, which are way more prone to scarring. I’ve tried countless remedies to help speed up cell turnover and fade those dark marks, and nothing has worked quite like EADEM’s moisturizer.
Even at my first application, I was hooked: After cleansing and patting on a hyaluronic acid serum, I topped off my nighttime skin care routine by massaging the fluffy moisturizer into my skin. When I woke up the next morning, my complexion looked noticeably brighter and more even. I continued using the moisturizer every night for a few weeks, and my dark spots completely faded from view. Better yet, the targeted peptides and niacinamide helped prevent breakouts themselves from making an appearance, which helped my lingering hyperpigmentation truly heal.
Now, I consider Cloud Cushion my holy grail moisturizer. I’m on my second jar, after I scraped my original sample completely clean; although, I simply couldn’t part with the chic, minimalist glass bottle—it now proudly serves as bathroom decor.
The takeaway.
The Cloud Cushion Moisturizer brightens and hydrates my skin, and the fluffy texture is simply unbeatable. It’s a pretty penny at $58 ($46 with the sale), but it has made my dark spots disappear—to me, that’s priceless. I highly suggest you get your paws on it before the 20% discount ends on May 28.
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli