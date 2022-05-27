Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I’m not referring to a lush pile of linens, rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is very much real.

Perhaps you’re familiar with EADEM’s inaugural launch, a milky Dark Spot Serum that once racked up a ​​3,000 person waitlist. Well, their beloved moisturizer calls on the same innovative brightening formula with a delicious, fluffy texture. What’s more, you can get your hands on both products with EADEM’s anniversary sale; the BIPOC-owned brand is celebrating its first birthday with 20% off sitewide, today until May 28. I suggest you snag the moisturizer (the serum, too, while you’re at it) before it undoubtedly flies off the shelves.