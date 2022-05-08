Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it pulls in water to hydrate your skin and provides an immediate plumping effect. But this Oasis serum raises the bar: It contains four (yes, four) different types of hyaluronic acid, including sodium hyaluronate, hydrolyzed sodium hyaluronate, sodium hyaluronate crosspolymer, and sodium acetylated hyaluronate.

If those science-y words give you pause, don’t sweat: All "hydrolyzed" means is breaking the chemical down with water so it's easier for your skin to absorb. Sodium hyaluronate, a salt form of hyaluronic acid, has an even smaller molecular weight than hydrolyzed HA, so it really works its way into the deep layers of your skin. Because this serum features a blend of four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, it can truly plump each layer of your skin.

The formula also features three types of peptides to help the skin appear more firm and youthful. Specifically, it contains palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, which is thought to help maintain a healthy inflammatory response and stimulate skin regeneration, especially for those with sensitive skin. You can read all about the different kinds of peptides here, but in general, they are worthy additions to any healthy aging routine. "When you apply [peptides] topically like in a serum or moisturizer you are telling your skin to create more collagen," New York City–based esthetician Taylor Worden previously shared with mbg.

Prickly pear cactus extract, rambutan peel extract, and malachite extract round out the formula and provide even more humectant properties, delivering much-needed moisture to thirsty skin cells. To make a long, science-backed story short: This serum is like a tall drink of ice water for parched skin.