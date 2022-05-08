This Hyaluronic Acid Serum Is So Good, I Used It Down To The Last Drop
As a beauty editor, part of my job is testing products—a lot of products. It’s definitely a perk of the job, but it also means I’m constantly introducing new formulas to my routine so I can relay the best, most informed recommendations. That said, it usually takes me a while before I finish an entire jar of product. So when I absolutely fly through a sample and can’t wait to get my hands on another bottle, you can trust that it’s good. Really good.
Youth To The People’s Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum is my latest empty—and my current go-to for bouncy, juicy skin.
Why I love this HA serum.
Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it pulls in water to hydrate your skin and provides an immediate plumping effect. But this Oasis serum raises the bar: It contains four (yes, four) different types of hyaluronic acid, including sodium hyaluronate, hydrolyzed sodium hyaluronate, sodium hyaluronate crosspolymer, and sodium acetylated hyaluronate.
If those science-y words give you pause, don’t sweat: All "hydrolyzed" means is breaking the chemical down with water so it's easier for your skin to absorb. Sodium hyaluronate, a salt form of hyaluronic acid, has an even smaller molecular weight than hydrolyzed HA, so it really works its way into the deep layers of your skin. Because this serum features a blend of four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, it can truly plump each layer of your skin.
The formula also features three types of peptides to help the skin appear more firm and youthful. Specifically, it contains palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, which is thought to help maintain a healthy inflammatory response and stimulate skin regeneration, especially for those with sensitive skin. You can read all about the different kinds of peptides here, but in general, they are worthy additions to any healthy aging routine. "When you apply [peptides] topically like in a serum or moisturizer you are telling your skin to create more collagen," New York City–based esthetician Taylor Worden previously shared with mbg.
Prickly pear cactus extract, rambutan peel extract, and malachite extract round out the formula and provide even more humectant properties, delivering much-needed moisture to thirsty skin cells. To make a long, science-backed story short: This serum is like a tall drink of ice water for parched skin.
Youth To The People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum
How it has transformed my complexion.
I recently reached the end of my first bottle, and at the risk of sounding dramatic, I was literally scraping the insides to grab just one more drop of the juice. My easily parched skin can always use some extra moisture, and I love the immediately gratifying results of this serum. I can actually see the formula plumping my skin in real time. My skin appears supple, vibrant, and—dare I say—glasslike.
I’m such a fan of this serum (and my impossibly dewy skin) that I used it both morning and night. In the morning, I layer it on top of a vitamin C number, then follow up with moisturizer and sunscreen. At night, I either sandwich it between my actives (an AHA toner or retinol serum, depending on the day) or use it on its own before slathering on a night cream. It seamlessly fits into my routine, no matter the day, to supply my skin with an extra splash of hydration.
My only callout is that it does have a bit of a sticky texture; many HA serums do, especially if they contain a high concentration of hyaluronic acid. It doesn’t bother me, though, as the tackiness instantly subsides when I apply my moisturizer, and it’s still lightweight enough to layer under makeup during the day, especially once everything dries down.
The takeaway.
My skin eagerly drinks up this Oasis serum, and it has become a standout staple in my beauty routine. It is a bit pricey for a hyaluronic acid serum at $54, but keep in mind that this is not a single-ingredient formula. In addition to four types of HA, it comes with a matrix of targeted peptides and a bouquet of skin-nourishing extracts. I certainly can’t wait to get my hands on another bottle—considering it’s available at Sephora and Youth To The People’s website, I won’t have to wait too long to add to cart.
