Exfoliation is the foundation of the glass skin routine. “Exfoliation keeps the skin hydrated, so it appears less lined,” explains celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas. “It also allows the products you use on the face to penetrate better.”

You might even want to exfoliate the night before (“The process of achieving glass skin truly starts at night,” says makeup artist Elyse Frieri, store manager at clean beauty retailer, Credo), so you can wake up to smoother skin. Whether you’re partial to a physical or chemical scrub, retinol serum, or glycolic acid peel, exfoliating your skin is key for achieving the glass skin look. Just be sure to follow with a rich hydrating cream or moisturizing mask (even a hyaluronic acid-based sheet mask, if you’re exfoliating day-of) to prevent dryness and keep your skin looking plump.

If you want to ensure an even cleaner canvas, makeup artist Jenny Patinkin recommends dermaplaning away peach fuzz for extra smoothness. Just once every three to four weeks is enough to achieve the smooth, reflective look you’re yearning for.