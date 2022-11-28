Everyone’s skin is unique, and that’s the beauty of it. Even if photoshop has you convinced that there’s someone out there with, “perfect” skin, there’s no such thing. If you’ve noticed breakouts, fine lines, texture, or tiny red veins on your skin, you’re not alone.

If the latter of the list sounds familiar, also commonly referred to as broken capillaries, there may be a cause you’re completely unaware of and more, a few ways to help minimize its appearance should you want to. Consider the following your full guide to broken capillaries, with all of your questions answered. Let’s dive in.