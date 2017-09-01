The Best Organic Skin Care According To Your Skin Type: An MD Explains

Sorting through the brands is not easy, though—there are so many of them, and it’s hard to tell the genuinely healthy brands from the greenwashers. One way to create a filter is to look for the green USDA organic seal on a product, which tells you a few things: First, the product contains more than 95 percent certified-organic ingredients; second, the product complies with the USDA National Organic Program’s list of what can and can’t be in a certified-organic product; third, the company using the seal meets the USDA organic-handling requirements. This is a great place to start, but it’s not the whole story.

NOP guidelines are designed for crops and livestock, not for cosmetics. My brand (Osmia), for example, uses mostly food-grade, certified-organic ingredients, but if you ATE 70 bars of our Black Clay Facial Soap, you’d have not only a bellyache but possibly iron toxicity from the natural clay in the bar. So, does a food-grade certification make sense for all skin-care products? Probably not. While the skin absorbs much of what we put on it, the absorptive surface area of the skin is about 1/15th of the GI tract and absorbs slightly different things, so the concerns are similar but not identical. Some newer, cosmetic-specific certifications have potential to become industry leaders for healthy standards: The National Safety Foundation has one, as well as the Environmental Working Group. Keep an eye on this arena as it develops over the next couple of years.

In the meantime, how do you choose your organic skin-care products? Based on reliable data from medical journals, here’s a quick list of what to avoid and why: