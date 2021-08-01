8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Gently exfoliating is necessary for unclogging your pores and removing excess dead skin cells while also preventing pollutants, dirt, and bacteria from layering up. Mindfully exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. Not only does exfoliating weekly remove particles, but it allows the lively skin cells beneath to surface, resulting in glowing skin.

But notice we said once or twice a week (maybe three if you're seriously acne-prone). You under no circumstances want to overexfoliate the skin, which is very common nowadays. This can lead to compromising your skin barrier, an issue that comes with its own problems. "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."

And remember: Exfoliation ranges from AHA serums and peels to face brushes and scrubs. (Even a too rough face towel can exfoliate the skin!) So evaluate your routine to ensure you're not going overboard already, prior to adding a new exfoliant in.