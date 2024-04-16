Kristabelle starts with a little anatomy lesson. “The orbicularis muscle has an outer orbital part and an inner part. When we’re doing our gua sha routine we don't want to be right up in the fat pad area of the eye,” she says, pointing to the area just under the inner corner of the eye. “And we also have to consider that the eye and the skin around the eye is a lot more delicate than the skin on the rest of the face. So we always want to maintain gentle pressure.”