Under Eye Bags Bringing You Down? What You Can (& Can't) Do To Help

Under eye concerns can be a total nuisance, especially under eye bags. Not only are they unavoidably visible to everyone and anyone (they are sitting right in the middle of your face, after all), but most of the time their appearance is completely out of your control.

Dark circles and puffiness can often be caused by lifestyle habits such as lack of sleep or diet. They can also be handled pretty easily thanks to makeup and even a shock of ice.

When it comes under eye bags, there’s not a whole lot you can do to avoid them as they’re primarily caused by genetics and aging (and maybe worsened with some lifestyle choices).

So what can you do? Well, we outlined your options.