Like many other natural factors that keep skin looking youthful and taught (i.e. hyaluronic acid and antioxidants), our collagen levels gradually break down and decline with age. Moreover, as we get older, our body’s natural production rate of this key protein also tends to slow down. In addition to these natural declines in both collagen reserves and collagen-production ability, “there are also environmental factors that cause the collagen to degrade such as ultraviolet rays, pollution, stress, and smoking,” Icecreamwala says.

What’s more, certain skin care practices can actually break down collagen levels in the skin even further—which is why it’s crucial, if keeping your skin healthy and staving off signs of aging is important to you, to incorporate collagen-boosting practices and ingredients into your routine. Here are some of the best ways to do so.