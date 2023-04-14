Your eyes can tell you a lot about your internal health. Dark circles? You probably need to focus on sleep quality. Fine lines? You might be dealing with dehydration or loss of collagen.

And what about puffiness? Well, there could be multiple factors at play, some of which aren’t exactly in your control. If you consistently wake up with puffy eyes, take a peek at the most common causes below—after all, you can’t expect to treat the swelling without getting to the root of the issue (but don’t worry; we outline some quick fixes as well).