People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they’re only treating one small area, so how different can they be? Vastly! Eye concerns are just as varied as any other part of your skin: You can get dark circles, saggy bags, fine lines, redness, puffiness, or general dryness—and all of these need unique remedies.

Sure, some ingredients play double-duty but you still need to be smart about what you’re looking for. Someone who has bags will need a much different cream than someone with mauve circles than someone with fine lines.

So here, our favorites with a little intel on who they might be best suited for.