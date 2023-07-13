This ultra-luxe eye cream is for people who have moderate to deep pigmentation around the eyes. (Of course, even mild eye circles can use it, too.) The main active is vitamin K, an ingredient known to help build your skin barrier function, reduce blue and purple discoloration caused by visible blood vessels, and minimize redness. How does this come into play with your delicate eye area? Well, the dark "shadows" people complain about are actually just blood vessels peeking through the area's thin skin. This helps reduce that at the cellular level, not just cover it up. But it does that, too: It also contains mica and silica to reflect light, bringing luminosity to the area.