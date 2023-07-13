The 16 Best Clean, Natural & Organic Eye Creams Of 2023
Quick list
People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they're only treating one small area, so how different can they be? Vastly!
Eye concerns are just as varied as any other part of your skin: You can get dark circles, saggy bags, fine lines, redness, puffiness, or general dryness—and all of these need unique remedies.
Sure, some ingredients do double-duty, but you still need to be smart about what you're looking for. Someone who has bags will need a much different cream than someone with mauve circles than someone with fine lines.
So here, our favorites with a little intel on who they might be best suited for.
How we chose the best eye creams
Clean ingredients
Everyone has their own standards of clean, but the below list includes options that pass our rigor—with options including organic extracts, naturally-derived ingredients, and responsible synthetics.
Testing
All of the below have been tested by the mbg beauty team, come recommended by professionals, or have outstanding user feedback.
Variety
Everyone has unique wants and needs out of their beauty products (especially with eye treatments!) We tried to cover a wide range of products for the consumer, with considerations ranging from sensorial experience to price point.
Smart actives
We looked for creams formulated with ingredients that uniquely address the delicate eye area.
The best natural eye creams
Best for mature skin: Purity Woods Age-Defying Eye Cream
Pros
- The formula is filled with USDA certified organic ingredients
- Can help stop the breakdown of elastin and collagen, the proteins in the skin responsible for keeping skin firm and lifted
Cons
- Contains essential oils for a natural fragrance, which may be irritating to some
Active Ingredients:Maple leaf extractResveratrolSumac Berry ExtractBakuchiolMango Seed ButterRosehip Seed OilEvening Primrose Oil
Product Size:.5-ounce
This natural, organic blend uses the best that nature has to offer for skin. The base is mango seed butter (high in vitamin c, which supports collagen), rosehip seed oil, and evening primrose oil. But then it’s topped with several unique, active extracts. For example there’s maple leaf extract, which has been shown to halt the breakdown of elastin in the skin. It also contains collagen-boosting sumac berry and bakuchiol. All around, a star natural formula.
Best for fine lines: Biossance Squalane Marine Algae Eye Cream
Pros:
- Algae protects against photoaging
- Plant-derived squalene hydrates the skin
Cons:
- Thicker consistency needs more absorption time
Active Ingredients:AlgaeSqualaneParacress Extract
Product Size:.5-ounce
Not only does this cream contain the ultra-hydrating plant-derived squalane (what the brand is best known for), but it contains a strain of pink marine algae. Algae is a super player in the game of healthy aging as it's been shown to reduce fine lines, lift skin, and protect against photogaing. Use it on under eye wrinkles, crow's feet, as well as the brow bone to provide a lifting affect.
Best firming: Current State Peptide + Caffeine Firming Eye Cream
Pros
- Easy to use anytime of day
- The smart peptide complex can help firm skin
Cons
- Lightweight texture may not be thick enough for very dry skin
Active Ingredients:CaffeinePeptides
Product Size:.5-ounce
A lightweight, fast absorbing eye cream that lifts, firms, and awakens tired eyes. Great for both night and day (it plays well under makeup), this formula is sure to become a staple in your skin care routine. It uses a triple peptide blend to firm and smooth fine lines, caffeine to de-puff and brighten, as well as plant extracts to hydrate.
Best brightening: Origins GinZing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream
Pros
- Vitamin C and Niacinamide fade dark circles
- Sustainable packaging
Cons:
- Contains silicones, if you avoid those
Active Ingredients:NiacinamideVitamin CCaffeine
Product Size:.5-ounce
This brightening eye cream uses a combination of ginseng, vitamin C, niacinamide and caffeine to fade dark circles and depuff under eye bags. We love that it comes in two shades for varying skin tones, and that its packaging is made from 97% post-consumer recycled content.
Best cooling: Tula Glow Get It Cooling Brightening Eye Balm
Pros:
- Easy to apply
- Aloe offers extra hydration
Cons:
- Very small amount of product
Active Ingredients:Hyaluronic acidCaffeineProbiotic Extracts
Product Size:.35-ounce
Stick formulas are increasingly popular (for good reason: They're easy, on-the-go, and often waterless). However, they're notably smart for the eye area, as they're the perfect size to swipe on with ease. This one is particularly fun: Not only does it have caffeine, but it's packed with aloe vera, watermelon, and blueberry extract to pack in the hydration and antioxidant protection.
Best for crepey skin: Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream
Pros:
- Peptides firm while mica brightens
- Soft focus finish
Cons:
- Lightweight, some reviewers call it watery
Active Ingredients:AlgaePeptides
Product Size:.5-ounce
When your skin thins over time due to a lack of collagen and elastin, it takes on a tissue-paper-like quality. To help skin get back a thicker, more robust quality, this cream uses an algae extract and peptide blend, both of which can support and encourage collagen and elastin production.
Best cream/primer combo: Kopari Beauty Starry Eye Balm
Pros;
- Blends well with makeup
- Acts almost like eyeshadow on its own
Cons:
- Some reviewers say it's hard to open
Active Ingredients:Hyaluronic acidCaffeine
Product Size:.2-ounce
This fun hybrid product acts something like a glossy shadow and treatment all in one. It contains hyaluronic acid for moisture and a shot of caffeine to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. The velvety texture helps prep skin for concealer and eye makeup if you so choose, so it's something like an eye primer. Or you can wear it alone and let the light-reflecting pigments work their magic, giving the appearance of wide-awake skin—and in which case, it's perfect for those wanting to achieve the coveted glass skin look.
Best for dry eyes: Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Eye Cream
Pros:
- Good for sensitive skin
- Contains hyaluronic acid for moisture
Cons:
- Some reviewers say the packaging leads to wasted product
Active Ingredients:Hyaluronic acid
Product Size:.5-ounce
Because the skin around the eyes is so thin, it's prone to dryness. If you find you have naturally dry skin, derms often recommend using a hyaluronic acid serum or cream to boost moisture levels, as it draws in and holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Drier skin also tends to be easily irritated skin (do you ever get itchy red areas around the eyes?), so this smartly folds in chamomile and calendula, two botanicals known for their anti-inflammatory and soothing properties.
Best budget : The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
Pros:
- Caffeine targets puffiness
- Affordable
Cons:
- Some reviewers found it irritating
Active Ingredients:Caffeine
Product Size:.5-ounce
If you are constantly complaining that your eyes look "tired," this one's for you. No, caffeine doesn't magically make your skin more awake in the same way it does your body when you drink it, but it does make it look more awake. Caffeine constricts the blood vessels just under the skin when applied topically. This helps tackle the two most prominent signs of a sleepless night: dark circle and puffiness.
Best for tired eyes: : Saharjan Radiance Eye Cream
Pros
- Ayurvedic blend of ingredients
- Good for sensitive skin
Cons:
- Plastic packaging
Active Ingredients:Niacinamide
Product Size:.5-ounce
An Ayurvedic blend that defends against dark circles and the appearance of fine lines—telltale signs of a bad night’s rest. It does so with antioxidant-rich Neem oil along with niacinamide. Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that has equal parts brightening and hydrating powers.
Best for dark circles: Naturopathica Vitamin K Brightening Eye Serum
Pros:
- Vitamin k targets discoloration
- Mica and Silica brightens under eyes
Cons:
- Some reviewers describe it as having more of a serum consistency
Active Ingredients:NiacinamideVitamin K
Product Size:.5-ounce
This ultra-luxe eye cream is for people who have moderate to deep pigmentation around the eyes. (Of course, even mild eye circles can use it, too.) The main active is vitamin K, an ingredient known to help build your skin barrier function, reduce blue and purple discoloration caused by visible blood vessels, and minimize redness. How does this come into play with your delicate eye area? Well, the dark "shadows" people complain about are actually just blood vessels peeking through the area's thin skin. This helps reduce that at the cellular level, not just cover it up. But it does that, too: It also contains mica and silica to reflect light, bringing luminosity to the area.
Best for puffiness: Goldfaden M.D. Bright Eyes Radiance Concentrate
Pros:
- Caffeine and arnica target puffiness and swelling
- Developed by a dermatologist
Cons:
- Some reviewers say it's harsh on sensitive skin
Active Ingredients:CaffeinePeptides
Product Size:.5-ounce
This derm-formulated cream combines a combo of clean and natural botanicals to deliver a de-puffing and brightening combo. Notably there’s soy peptides for smoothing, rice bran extract for antioxidants, organic red tea for caffeine, and arnica, an herb famous for its de-swelling properties.
Best for sensitive eyes: BeautyCounter Countermatch Eye Rescue Cream
Pros:
- Squalene supports elasticity
- Phytic acid promotes cell turnover
Cons:
- Some reviewers say results aren't very noticeable
Active Ingredients:SqualanePhytic Acid
Product Size:.5-ounce
The eye area is notably sensitive—it’s your thinnest skin on the face after all. So if you have sensitive skin naturally, it’s even more vital for you to be careful with this product. BeautyCounter’s smart, clean formulas are opthamologist tested, and safe for contact wearers. But just because it’s sensitive skin safe, doesn’t mean it’s boring: This contains squalane and softening shea butter.
Best for lift: Eminence organic Skin Care Hibiscus Ultra-Lift Eye Cream
Pros:
- Soothing roller ball applicator
- Contains caffeine to combat puffiness
Cons:
- Pricey
Active Ingredients:AlgaeCaffeinePeptides
Product Size:.5-ounce
If you experience extreme puffiness in the morning, this one's for you. This comes with a cool metal ball that rolls on the product (think of it like the daily facial rolling routine you know you should get into but just can't find the time in the mornings). But it's not just the handy applicator that makes this a favorite; it's loaded with good-for-you actives: hibiscus, ice wine extract, caffeine, botanical peptides, and green algae all work together to aid the skin's overall health.
How to apply eye cream
You may think that applying eye cream is pretty straightforward. And while it’s certainly not rocket science, there is a certain finesse to it. Your eye area is the thinnest and most delicate skin on your face, the first to betray aging, dryness, or a night of poor sleep—all the more reason to make sure you apply your under eye products properly.
For a full guide on eye cream application, check here. But for quick tips, see our checklist below.
- Find an eye cream that fits your needs from our list above.
- Know when to apply it in your routine. For potent actives (like caffeine, vitamin C, and the like), apply it on clean skin so the ingredients can be their most effective. For hydrating options, use it alongside your lotion. And for tinted or primer options, apply just before makeup.
- Only use a pea sized amount, and tap (with your ring finger) under your eyes to rub it in. You can also apply it to the eyelids.
- Let it set and dry before applying another product on top, such as concealer.
FAQ
What is the best treatment for puffy eyes?
Puffy eyes are caused by water retention, which can be due to a variety of things including lack of sleep, sodium in the diet, allergies, and more. One easy, effective, and quick way to address puffy eyes is through cold compress. Use chilled spoons, rollers, gua sha stones, or ice globes. As for topical ingredients, caffeine is famous for its ability to depuff, as it spurs circulation in the area.
How can I tighten the skin under my eyes?
To tighten skin under the eyes, you should focus on collagen and elastin. These are the structural proteins of the skin that help keep it firm, lifted, and tight. To do so, look for topical ingredients such as retinol, bakuchiol, peptides, vitamin C, which support the collagen production process. You can also utilize other antioxidants that protect collagen and elastin against damage.
What is the main cause of eye bags?
Unlike dark circles and puffiness, under-eye bags are much more out of our control and harder to treat. Bags are caused by fat pads under the eyes due, most likely, to genetics. As we age, we lose collagen and elastin, the structural proteins in the skin that keep things in place. As these diminish, the fat pads under the skin start to droop and sag down, revealing bags. While supporting collagen and elastin production can help slightly, these usually require professional intervention.
The takeaway
Finding your eye cream match takes some work. Why? All our eyes are different! So it takes some research to find one that’s going to be magic for you. Luckily we did all the work. For our full guide to eye care, read more here.