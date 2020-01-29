When most people think of hibiscus, thoughts of colorful flowers probably come to mind. And while it might look right at home in a tropical garden, the plant may have a place in your skin care routine. After all, like many herbs and flowers, hibiscus boasts an array of healing properties when applied topically or consumed as hibiscus tea. The bright, showy flower offers a rich mix of plant compounds, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and malic acid—just to name a few. Needless to say, hibiscus might very well be your new favorite skin care ingredient. Here's why: