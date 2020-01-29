From collagen powders to pre-mixed drinks, there are countless ways to increase your collagen intake. But thanks to the vitamin C in hibiscus, you can also help your body make collagen naturally.

According to Melissa Nieves, L.N.D., R.D., M.P.H., of Healthy Meals Supreme, vitamin C (also known as ascorbic acid) is necessary for the synthesis of collagen. Specifically, certain enzymes depend on vitamin C to properly stabilize and cross-link collagen molecules. The nutrient also supports collagen gene expression, which prompts collagen synthesis. And since vitamin C benefits collagen production both internally and topically, you can enjoy the vitamin C in hibiscus by drinking or applying it.