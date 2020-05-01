How To Get Rid Of Acne Scars, From Dermatologists

Acne scars are the result of inflamed blemishes on the skin, according to the American Society of Dermatological Surgery. When pores clog and swell from trapped sebum, dirt, and bacteria, it can rupture the pore's walls—both near the surface and in the dermis. The skin then goes into repair mode by producing new collagen fibers, but unfortunately, these are often not as smooth and uniform as the original skin, so they stick out and are more apparent. And these new fibers are often more rigid, and thus hard to slough off.

It's estimated that 95% of the patients with acne vulgaris develop scarring of some kind. How the resulting scar tissue looks can actually vary quite a bit (which you’ll learn below), and patients can have multiple types on the skin, even within the same area. There's also no indication of what type of scarring a person might develop. "Different people heal differently and are prone to different types of scarring. Some will be more prone to the ice-pick versus rolling scars," says board-certified dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, M.D., at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. "One person may get no scarring, while another gets severe scars from a similar severity of acne."